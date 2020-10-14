Mass. has 2 of the best fall hiking trails in America, according to Conde Nast Traveler

One is just 30 minutes from Boston.

Mount Greylock.
Mount Greylock in the fall. –The Boston Globe
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 14, 2020

Massachusetts has two of the finest fall hiking trails in America, largely because of their impressive views, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication recently named the Skyline Trail at Blue Hills Reservation and Bellows Pipe trail on Mount Greylock among the 26 best fall hiking trails in the U.S.

Here’s what the publication wrote about the Blue Hills Reservation trail:

There’s something magical about spotting fall colors in a city. About 30 minutes from Boston, Blue Hills Reservation—a hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing destination come winter—affords views of the city skyline (look out for the iconic Prudential and John Hancock buildings) behind miles of yellows, oranges, and reds. The three-mile Skyline Trail loop winds up to Great Blue Hill, the highest coastal peak on the Atlantic south of Maine.

The publication noted the following about the Mount Greylock trail:

At 3,491 feet, Massachusetts’s tallest peak inspired minds like those of Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry David Thoreau (look for a rock inscribed with some of Thoreau’s writing at the summit). The Bellows Pipe trail reveals what all the fuss was about: The view at the top includes a lighthouse-looking structure (the Massachusetts Veterans War Memorial Tower) and in the distance, Vermont’s Green Mountains, the Catskills, and on a clear day, New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Four trails from three more New England states made the list: Acadia National Park’s Ocean Path Trail in Maine, Mount Monadnock’s White Dot Trail and Franconia Ridge’s Franconia Ridge Trail, both in New Hampshire, and Mount Mansfield’s Sunset Ridge Trail in Vermont.

The publication reminded hikers to research trail conditions and COVID-19 restrictions before heading out.

View the entire list of best fall hiking trails in the U.S. 

