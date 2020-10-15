25 stunning fall foliage photos taken by Boston.com readers

New England’s iconic fall foliage is spectacularly on display across the region, so we asked Boston.com readers to share their best peak foliage photos.

Readers sent in dozens of stunning photos taken from lakes, forests, fields, trails, and neighborhoods across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Ahead, check out where readers have been leaf peeping this season.

Massachusetts

Turner’s Pond in Milton. —Kelly Sia

The Blackstone River in Millville. —Christine Laforest

Fall foliage in Massachusetts. —Shaivi Divatia

Wilson Mill-Old Burlington Road District in Bedford. —Randi Millman

A tree in Lenox. —Phil Tuths

Lake Winthrop in Holliston. —Tommy Zazulak

A tree at Bedford Depot. —Sherry Madden

New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s White Mountains. —Geoff Guimaraes

New Hampshire’s Loon Mountain. —chartierge

Loon Pond in Gilmanton, N.H. —Mark Grady

Fall foliage in Hancock, N.H. —Alison Kaiser Photography

Foliage in Wolfeboro, N.H. —Dominic DiNardo Photography

Foliage in Sugar Hill, N.H. —Dominic DiNardo Photography

Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire. —Alan Carter

Newfound Lake in Bristol, N.H. —Annette Saito-Ing

The Flume Gorge in Lincoln, N.H. —Mitch Jacobson

New Hampshire’s White Mountains near Crawford Notch. —Alyssa Velotta

The Balsams Resort in Colebrook, N.H. —Dorothy Lane

The top of Mount Sunapee in N.H. —Sean Gallagher

New Hampshire’s White Mountains. —Angela Knox

Maine

Father and son walking in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. —Bear Yelverton

Vermont

Minister Hill in Franklin, Vermont. —Bryce Bachelder

Fall foliage in Peacham, Vermont. —Dominic DiNardo Photography

Near Sugarbush Resort in Vermont. —Mary Primeau

Rhode Island