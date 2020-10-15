25 stunning fall foliage photos taken by Boston.com readers

Kristi Palma
, Boston.com Staff
October 15, 2020 | 12:29 PM
New England’s iconic fall foliage is spectacularly on display across the region, so we asked Boston.com readers to share their best peak foliage photos.
Readers sent in dozens of stunning photos taken from lakes, forests, fields, trails, and neighborhoods across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Ahead, check out where readers have been leaf peeping this season.
Massachusetts
New Hampshire
Maine
Vermont
Rhode Island
