25 stunning fall foliage photos taken by Boston.com readers

So. Much. Color.

This year's fall foliage in New Hampshire's White Mountains.
This year's fall foliage in New Hampshire's White Mountains. –Geoff Guimaraes
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 15, 2020 | 12:29 PM

New England’s iconic fall foliage is spectacularly on display across the region, so we asked Boston.com readers to share their best peak foliage photos.

Readers sent in dozens of stunning photos taken from lakes, forests, fields, trails, and neighborhoods across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Ahead, check out where readers have been leaf peeping this season.

Massachusetts

Turner’s Pond in Milton. —Kelly Sia
The Blackstone River in Millville. —Christine Laforest
Fall foliage in Massachusetts. —Shaivi Divatia
Wilson Mill-Old Burlington Road District in Bedford. —Randi Millman
A tree in Lenox. —Phil Tuths
Lake Winthrop in Holliston. —Tommy Zazulak
A tree at Bedford Depot. —Sherry Madden

New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s White Mountains. —Geoff Guimaraes
New Hampshire’s Loon Mountain. —chartierge
Loon Pond in Gilmanton, N.H. —Mark Grady
Fall foliage in Hancock, N.H. —Alison Kaiser Photography
Foliage in Wolfeboro, N.H. —Dominic DiNardo Photography
Foliage in Sugar Hill, N.H. —Dominic DiNardo Photography
Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire. —Alan Carter
Newfound Lake in Bristol, N.H. —Annette Saito-Ing
The Flume Gorge in Lincoln, N.H. —Mitch Jacobson
New Hampshire’s White Mountains near Crawford Notch. —Alyssa Velotta
The Balsams Resort in Colebrook, N.H. —Dorothy Lane
The top of Mount Sunapee in N.H. —Sean Gallagher
New Hampshire’s White Mountains. —Angela Knox

Maine

Father and son walking in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. —Bear Yelverton

Vermont

Minister Hill in Franklin, Vermont. —Bryce Bachelder
Fall foliage in Peacham, Vermont. —Dominic DiNardo Photography
Near Sugarbush Resort in Vermont. —Mary Primeau

Rhode Island

Bowdish Lake in Glocester, R.I. —Kristin Stanley
