10 gorgeous fall foliage photos taken by readers that will brighten your day

Ever since we asked readers to share peak foliage photos, gorgeous shots of New England’s iconic fall foliage have been flooding our inbox and brightening our days.

Last week, we shared 25 stunning fall foliage photos taken from lakes, forests, fields, trails, and neighborhoods across the region. If you’re seeking further foliage euphoria (and who isn’t?), check out 10 more breathtaking views from Boston.com readers below.

Stowe, Vermont. —Suhra Nahib and Loi Huynh

Taken from the Mohawk Trail. —Ramesh Addanki

The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls. —Ramesh Addanki

At Huttopia in Albany, N.H. —Malou Camara

Wilmington, Vermont. —Brian Murphy

Shirley Pond in Maine. —Dave Vangel

Spot Pond in Stoneham. —Lenny Malvone

Foliage in Concord. —Paul Vinci

Foliage in Tyringham. —Steve Hoffenberg