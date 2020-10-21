A Mass. spot was just named among the best family vacation destinations in the U.S.

The publication says it's a "family outing destination that fits every need."

Nauset lighthouse.
Nauset Lighthouse on Cape Cod. – Nauset Light Preservation Society
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 21, 2020 | 12:43 PM

Conde Nast Traveler just named a Massachusetts destination among the best places in America for families on vacation.

The travel magazine named Cape Cod among seven of the best family vacation spots in the U.S. because it “fits every need” for families. Families have to consider many factors when planning a trip, the publication noted, such as distance, affordability, dining options, activities for all ages, and safety.

Here’s what the publication wrote about the Cape:

“For a dose of family fun, visit the historic, 48-foot-tall Nauset Lighthouse, which dates back to the 19th century and played an important role in the area’s maritime history, and spend the rest of the day communing with nature at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, where kids can learn about the area’s wildlife and habitats on a 45-minute clue-filled quest. The Villages at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, at the northern tip of the peninsula, has a massive pool, plus activities for kids of all ages, from oyster bed tours and tennis lessons to stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking on its very own Blueberry Pond.”

The other top family vacation destinations in the U.S., according to the publication, are Catalina Island, Calif., Albuquerque, N.M., Alexandria, Va., Finger Lakes, N.Y., Moab, Utah, and Hilton Head, S.C.

View the entire list of best family vacation spots in the U.S.

TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Rankings Family Parenting The Cape Cape Cod Travel

