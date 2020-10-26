This New England farm stay is an ‘ideal getaway’ during the pandemic, according to Fodor’s Travel

As travelers seek getaways ideal for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, a New England farm stay offers an excellent escape, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Toddy Pond Farm in Monroe, Maine, was just named by Fodor’s Travel among 10 farm stays that are ideal for COVID getaways. It is the only New England entry on the nationwide list.

The 10 farm stays on the list offer “fresh air, lots of social-distancing space, and a mental break from the metropolis,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what the Fodor’s Travel wrote about Toddy Pond Farm:

“Founded in 2012, and owned by a young couple with limited prior farming experience – but an extreme passion for the land – Toddy Pond Farm, a 500-acre diversified dairy farm 30 miles south of Bangor, is adorably branded. During peak season a minimum seven-night stay is required in the renovated 1940s-era “summer cottage,” and don’t be surprised if you hear cows and sheep grazing out on pasture as an alarm clock. Cave-aged cheese, yogurts and ice cream sandwiches crafted in the on-site creamery are always within reach via the farm’s store, and the owners invite you to watch anything and everything, from milking cows to loons on the pond, to feeding piglets.”

View the entire list of farm stays recommended by Fodor’s Travel.

