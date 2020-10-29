Travel Here’s how to get free or discounted transportation to your polling place Grab a bike, scooter, or ride on Election Day. Voters can get a free ride to the polls on Bluebikes. (Lane Turner / Globe Staff)

Voters in need of transportation to the polls on Nov. 3 can choose from several free and discounted offers by companies offering Election Day specials.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to getting to the polls, no matter how you choose to cast your ballot on Election Day — especially for those in underserved areas and those who need it most,” said Anthony Foxx, Lyft chief policy officer, in a statement.

Ahead, check out ways you can get a free or discounted ride to the polls.

Free Bluebikes rides:

Blue Cross Blue Shield has partnered with Bluebikes to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters will find more than 350 Bluebikes stations across Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown.

When riders download and open the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and choose “Adventure Pass,” they’ll get unlimited two-hour rides on Election Day. Riders can visit bluebikes.com/map to find the closest Bluebikes station to their polling venue.

Discounted Uber rides:

Uber is offering 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, up to $7 each trip or up to $14 for two trips. The offer also applies to bikes and scooters.

Voters can also access a poll-finding feature in the Uber app to find their polling locations.

Discounted Lyft rides:

Lyft is again offering discounted rides to polling locations and ballot drop boxes on Nov. 3. For the first time, the offer also includes Lyft’s network of bikes and scooters in select cities, including in Boston.

Riders can use the code 2020VOTE between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. for 50 percent off one ride up to $10.

A free rental car:

Hertz is offering a free rental for Election Day to customers renting between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 for a two-day minimum.

The offer is available at participating Hertz neighborhood locations, including in Boston. A 24-hour advance reservation is required and one-way rentals are not included. The offer is not available on seven-passenger vehicles.

Do you know of another free or discounted way to get to the polls? Please tell us in the comments.

