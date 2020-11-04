New England has one of America’s top winter road trips, according to Travel + Leisure

A rural route in New England full of quaint country stores and plenty of natural beauty was recently named a top winter road trip in America by Travel + Leisure magazine.

The travel publication named 50 miles on VT-100 from Stowe to Rochester, Vermont, among 14 beautiful winter drives around the U.S. It is the only New England route in the list.

“The arrival of winter means a reduction of tourists (and traffic) in many popular domestic destinations, so it can be the ideal season to explore America’s open roads,” wrote the publication. “Plus, cruising through a sparkly white winter wonderland is the perfect activity to set the mood for the season, like exploring a real-life snow globe.”

Advertisement

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about the route:

“Every road through Vermont is scenic, but the rural Vermont Route 100 (VT-100) is the best of the lot, especially if you take time to pause in the Green Mountain villages of Wilmington and Weston and tour the Mad River Valley and Moss Glen Falls. Almost every village on the route offers a quaint country store, but Weston’s Vermont Country Store is the ultimate pitstop for practical souvenirs — ever since the store’s 1946 debut as a catalog, everything in its inventory ‘must be useful, work, and make sense’ — and unique regional treats, since many items are made in Vermont. And it may be winter, but the Ben & Jerry’s factory in Waterbury is nevertheless a must-visit.”

The publication encouraged travelers check state COVID-19 travel restrictions before planning road trips.

View the entire list of 14 beautiful winter drives around the U.S.