A Mass. town made Travel + Leisure’s list of best places to travel in December
It's cozy and full of culture.
A Massachusetts town full of historic properties, cultural opportunities, and unique accommodations makes for a perfect December getaway, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.
The travel publication recently named Lenox among 11 best places to travel in December. It is the only New England entry on the list.
Here’s some of what Travel + Leisure wrote about Lenox:
“Nearby slopes include Jiminy Peak, Butternut, Catamount, and Bousquet for skiers, and there are cross country and snowshoe trails as well. A year-round vacation area, popular in summer for concerts at Tanglewood, Lenox is home to the Norman Rockwell Museum and the Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum with guided tours of the 1893 mansion. Author Edith Wharton’s historic home is also open for tours. Choose a wellness experience at the luxurious Canyon Ranch with a variety of personalized programs. Lenox’s newest inn, 33 Main, offers eight luxe guestrooms and a full gourmet breakfast daily. Or choose the intimate Gateways Inn, with eleven guestrooms. The Kemble Inn is on a quiet street in a Gilded Age mansion, just five miles from Bousquet Mountain.”
The publication strongly recommended travelers check COVID-19 restrictions, rules, and guidelines before traveling.
View the entire list of 11 best places to travel in December.
