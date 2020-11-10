This New England town is a trending destination on Airbnb for Thanksgiving travel

Travelers seeking Airbnb getaways for Thanksgiving this year are drawn to Maine, according to Airbnb.

Airbnb released a list of five trending destinations for Thanksgiving this year, based on the site’s analysis of search and booking data through Nov. 4. The trending destinations are Bar Harbor, Maine; Big Sur, Calif.; Catskill, N.Y.; Jackson, Wyo.; and Kinnakeet, N.C.

The destinations are great for escaping crowds, a popular mindset this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Airbnb.

“[M]ore isolated retreats are seeing greater traveler interest this year, with searches over Thanksgiving weekend for each of our trending destinations more than double what they were at this time last year,” Airbnb wrote.

When it comes to Thanksgiving bookings, 80 percent are in low-density urban and non-urban areas, according to Airbnb, and group travel is up while solo travel is down. There is a decline in interest in apartments and an increased interest in cabins, according to the site.

“Cabins remain a top space type with US guests over Thanksgiving this year, and their distinctly wintry vibe is reflective perhaps of a desire to break away from congested cities and find solitude in nature with loved ones,” Airbnb wrote.

The top destinations for Thanksgiving weekend on Airbnb, according to the report, are Atlanta; Big Bear Lake, Calif., Las Vegas; Kissimmee, Fla.; and Sevierville, Tenn.

“Locale preferences like Kissimmee and Las Vegas seem to suggest that many Americans are seeking to get out of the house and be entertained over the holiday break, but that they may be using Airbnb in hotel-friendly destinations in an effort to seek affordable accommodation for groups, or private spaces that allow them to control their own environment,” Airbnb wrote.