One of the world’s most spectacular holiday light displays is in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler

New England has one of the most dazzling displays on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication released a list of 22 of the world’s most spectacular holiday light displays and named Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, to the list. It is the only New England entry.

“These aren’t your average neighborhood Christmas decorations,” the publication wrote. “We’re talking 80-foot trees, illuminated ice skating rinks, and twinkle lights so impressive that they set actual world records.”

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler had to say about Gardens Aglow:

“A major draw to coastal Maine, even in the winter season, is the botanical gardens. At 295 acres, they’re the largest in New England. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, the native Maine flora is strung with an awe-inspiring light display. … Note: This year’s show will be a drive-thru experience.”

Gardens Aglow, taking place Nov. 21 to Jan. 2, 2021, will be a driving tour this year due to COVID-19.

