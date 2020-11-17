A Mass. resort just ranked among 25 ‘picture-perfect winter getaways’

Travelers seeking a “picture-perfect winter getaway” this season will find it in the Berkshires, according to Big 7 Travel.

Canyon Ranch in Lenox was just named among 25 hotels and lodges perfect for a cozy winter getaway by the travel website.

“These have all the fixins of a picture-perfect winter getaway,” the site wrote about the 25 properties. “We’re talkin’ roaring fireplaces, steamy saunas in the woods, creamy hot cocoas, and more log furniture than you can imagine.”

Here is what Big 7 Travel wrote about Canyon Ranch:

“Set in the Berkshires Mountains, you’ll find one the best winter break spots in the US — Canyon Ranch. This all-inclusive wellness resort is perfect for those looking for a mindful retreat in the chilly months. With their ‘Just Be Here’ package, you’ll have more than 30 daily activities to choose from, unlimited access to their luxury spa services and so much more. When you aren’t taking an art class or chilling by the fireplace, you can explore the grounds formerly known as the Bellefontaine Mansion.”

Canyon Ranch was recently named the best wellness retreat in Massachusetts during the sixth annual World Spa Awards. The wellness resort also ranked No. 8 among the 20 best destination spa resorts in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler this fall.

Two Vermont spots also made Big 7 Travel’s list of great winter getaways: Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford and The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe.

View the entire list of 25 cozy winter getaways.