A New England town was just named the best ski town in North America

A picturesque town “oozing New England charm” in New Hampshire’s White Mountains was just named the best ski town in North America by USA Today readers.

North Conway snagged the No. 1 spot on the publication’s list of best ski towns on Friday, part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Last year, North Conway ranked No. 2 on the same list, second to Bethel, Maine (which fell to No. 3 this year), and Stowe, Vermont, made the list again at No. 4 (up from No. 7 last year). North Conway, located in the scenic Mount Washington Valley, offers skiing, lodging, restaurants, and shopping.

“To be named the number one ski town in all of North America is a huge honor and feather in our cap, especially when we see the company we’re in among ski towns across North America,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about North Conway:

Nestled within the scenic White Mountains of New Hampshire, North Conway sits within a half-hour drive of more than a dozen alpine and Nordic ski resorts. Visitors off the slopes can explore the town’s pastel-hued Victorian architecture oozing New England charm. The Mount Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center makes for an excellent rest-day diversion.

Other New England winners: The Mountain Room at Sunday River in Newry, Maine, ranked No. 2 for best on-mountain restaurant (Whitehorn Bistro in Lake Louise, Alberta, ranked No. 1); Iron Furnace Brewing in Franconia, New Hampshire, ranked No. 2 and Wobbly Barn in Killington, Vermont, ranked No. 6 for best aprés-ski bar (Double Diamonds Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, ranked first); Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire, ranked No. 7 for best ski resort (Sunshine Village in Banff, Alberta, was the winner); Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 4 and Bear Mountain Lodge in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, ranked No. 5 for best ski hotel (Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Village, Colorado, ranked first); and Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, ranked No. 4 and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson, New Hampshire, ranked No. 5 for best cross-country ski resorts (Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colorado, ranked No. 1).

Crawford reminded skiers to wear a mask and respect the new safety measures at ski resorts and other businesses throughout North Conway this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics that range from food to lodging, destinations to things to do, and then ask readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the complete list of best ski places and amenities in North America.