The best places in New England to visit around Thanksgiving

If you go, heed all COVID-19 guidelines from state and local officials.

Plymouth, MA 10/24/11 The English Village is viewed, looking toward Cape Cod Bay. Roleplayers and native peoples model life in 1627 on Plimoth Plantation, on Monday, October 24, 2011. They cook meals that would have been served at the first Thanksgiving. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff); Reporter: Emily Sweeney; Section: Regional; Slug: XXsothanks
Plimoth Patuxet in Plymouth in 2017. –Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 24, 2020 | 11:33 AM

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many New Englanders will remain close to home this Thanksgiving, where there’s plenty of historic and festive towns worth exploring.

Related Links

“Family gatherings around the dinner table are a big feature of the Thanksgiving holiday tradition, and while things may look different this year, there are still opportunities to make new and lasting memories,” Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, said in an email. “Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate and reflect upon American history, and Massachusetts has a lot to offer.”

The following 10 New England cities and towns are especially interesting around the Thanksgiving holiday, New England travel experts said. All COVID-19 travel restrictions must be followed when crossing state lines, and be sure to heed guidance from local officials as well.

Spend time in Plymouth, where it began

Advertisement

“Plymouth holds an important place in American history: the first Thanksgiving in the new world was celebrated between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoags in 1621,” Orrall said. “Plymouth’s annual Thanksgiving Parade is cancelled this year, but Plymouth remains a destination for people seeking to be inspired by the birth of America.” You can check out the following Plymouth landmarks: Plymouth Rock, the National Monument to the Forefathers, and the Massasoit Statue overlooking Plymouth Harbor. Also worth visiting: Plimoth Patuxet Museums, formerly Plimoth Plantation, a living history village that tells the story of 17th century life between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoags. Here are the museum’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and the state’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Walk America’s oldest working farm in Ipswich

At Appleton Farms, America’s oldest working farm, you’ll discover trails, livestock, and a farm store, Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in an email. Ipswich also boasts the most First Period houses (1625-1725) of any town in the U.S., according to Casey, so “you can feel like an early settler walking through its quaint downtown.” Other spots worth checking out: 1634 Meadery, Ipswich Ale Brewery, and the grounds of Crane Estate at Castle Hill, which Casey called “a spectacular spot to take in the marshes and beach alongside a film-worthy historic mansion.” Here are the farm’s COVID-19 safety guidelines as well as the Massachusetts COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Wander through a 19th century New England village in Sturbridge

Advertisement

You’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time at Sturbridge Village, which Orrall called “a fascinating facsimile of a 19th century New England village, evoking that sense of Yankee ingenuity and self-sufficiency that characterize our region when it was still largely agricultural.” Kids are admitted free at Sturbridge Village through Nov. 28, which is the last date of daytime programming before evening holiday programming begins on Nov 29. Check out the COVID-19 safety guidelines and the Massachusetts COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Bike the Province Lands Bike Trail in Provincetown

Those seeking outdoor adventure will find plenty of inspiration in Provincetown on the Cape, where the Mayflower pilgrims landed four centuries ago, Bill DeSousa, publicist for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, said via email. “At Thanksgiving, remote Provincetown’s ‘small town’ feeling — especially during the pandemic — makes visitors feel safe,” DeSousa said. Visitors can bike the Province Lands Bike Trail, visit Herring Cove and Race Point beaches, follow the stony breakwater to Long Point and stroll Commercial Street, full of shops, restaurants, and art galleries. View Massachusetts COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Spend the day shopping and picnicking in Beverly

Beverly has lots of “funky shops and galleries” that are great for holiday shoppers, and participating downtown businesses will be distributing free “Shop Small” tote bags on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, Casey said. Guests will find many restaurants offering takeout and outside dining as well, she said. You can bring food to Lynch Park, the former summer home of President Taft, which has elaborate gardens, a playground, and is the “perfect place for a picnic,” according to Casey. Also worth checking out: the Montserrat College of Art galleries. Read the college’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and the state’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Lynch Park in Beverly. —Leanne Giblin

Attend a holiday show in Manchester, N.H.

Advertisement

You can get in the holiday spirit by watching “A Christmas Carol Jr.” at Manchester’s historic Palace Theater, according to Lori Harnois, New Hampshire’s director of travel and tourism. The theater is operating at a reduced capacity, and guests must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Also happening in Manchester: a Thanksgiving 5K, which will take place both in person and virtually this year. Here are New Hampshire’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Stroll along Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H.

Embrace lake life this Thanksgiving by escaping to the lakeside town of Meredith on Lake Winnipesaukee. “Visit Mills Falls Marketplace and browse the boutique shops for unique finds for everyone on your holiday list,” Harnois said via email. If you’re looking for food, Hart’s Turkey Farm, a family-owned and operated restaurant for 66 years, is offering curbside and takeout meals on the holiday. Read New Hampshire’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Check out a traditional 1800s Thanksgiving in Woodstock, Vermont

You can explore the “charming” downtown of Woodstock and visit the historic Billings Farm and Museum, established in 1871, where guests can view displays of a traditional 1800s Thanksgiving celebration, according to the Vermont Department of Tourism & Marketing. Before you go, read the museum’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and Vermont’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

See a holiday light show in Freeport, Maine

L.L. Bean’s Northern Lights musical holiday light show kicked off Nov. 23 and takes place daily from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31, according to Steve Lyons, director of the Maine Office of Tourism. Freeport is “the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit and get great deals at the outlet stores and Maine specialty shops,” Lyons said via email. Guests will also find restaurants for socially distanced dining and takeout, according to Lyons. Here are Maine’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ride a holiday train in Essex, Conn.

The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat is offering holiday dinner train excursions beginning this month, according to Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism. Guests are served a four-course meal during the two-hour trip, which follows COVID-19 safety guidelines. For even more train fun, check out the Connecticut River Museum’s Holiday Train Show exhibit, which Fiveash called “a favorite for the whole family.” Here are the COVID-19 safety guidelines for the exhibit. The Griswold Inn, one of the oldest continuously operating inns in the country, is also offering a Thanksgiving meal and takeout, he said. View the Connecticut COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Responses have been lightly edited.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Holiday Things to Do Massachusetts New Hampshire Maine Connecticut Vermont The Cape Coronavirus Events History Parenting Family Outdoors Family Events Outdoor Events Massachusetts Travel Cape Cod Travel Vermont Travel New Hampshire Travel Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Travelers retrieve their luggage at Newark International Airport on November 21, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.
Holiday travel
Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas November 22, 2020 | 5:40 PM
North Conway was just named the best ski town in North America.
Travel
This local spot just ranked as the No. 1 ski town in North America November 20, 2020 | 2:16 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/09/2017: Traffic on the Leonard P Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in the morning. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Travel
Traveling out of Mass. for Thanksgiving? Here's everything you need to know. November 19, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Canyon Ranch in Lenox.
Travel
A Mass. resort just ranked among 25 'picture-perfect winter getaways' November 17, 2020 | 1:44 PM
A customer, left, returns a car to a concierge for Silvercar by Audi in New York, Oct. 31, 2018. The drop-off services from Silvercar by Audi, among other rental agencies, were a response to customer complaints that the return process was too long, causing some to miss their flights. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
Closings
Silvercar by Audi will close its Logan Airport location next month November 17, 2020 | 10:52 AM
David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Local
Marriott Copley terminates half its staff; thousands of hotel workers unemployed around Boston November 16, 2020 | 12:22 PM
The Green Mountain National Forest in Rutland, Vermont.
VERMONT
This new mountain bike network will help connect Vermont's trails November 15, 2020 | 3:34 PM
11/21/2017 Boston - Ma -. Amtrak Passengers make their way to a waiting train at Boston's South Station at the start of the Thanksgiving Holiday travel period, with their luggage in tow. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Travel
Here's how Boston.com readers feel about Thanksgiving travel November 13, 2020 | 1:18 PM
In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H.
Ice Castles
Those glowing ice castles in N.H. will return once again this winter November 11, 2020 | 6:13 PM
A pool at The Sea View Koh Chang resort on the island of Koh Chang in Thailand. Tripadvisor, the giant online travel review platform, warned travelers on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, that the hotel was behind the jailing of a guest for his harsh reviews. (Sea View Koh Chang via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY THAILAND-RESORT-DEFAMATION BY RICHARD C. PADDOCK FOR NOV. 11, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Travel
Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new, one-of-a-kind label on Tripadvisor November 11, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Jordan Pond along the Acadia All American road.
Travel
A New England town is trending on Airbnb for Thanksgiving November 10, 2020 | 3:28 PM
11hte - Coastal Maine Botanical Garden, Gardens Aglow exhibit. (Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens)
Holiday lights
One of the world's most spectacular holiday light displays is in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler November 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Boston, MA 11/24/2015 – Rush hour traffic on I-93 viewed from Southampton St. in Boston, MA on November 24, 2015. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest travel day of the year in Boston. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: Business reporter:
Travel
What are your Thanksgiving travel plans this year? November 6, 2020 | 3:01 PM
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
The Best
A Boston hotel's spa was just named the best in North America November 6, 2020 | 10:36 AM
The Best
A Mass. town made Travel + Leisure's list of best places to travel in December November 5, 2020 | 3:52 PM
A chambermaid prepares a bed in a guest room in this arranged photograph taken inside a Hotel Indigo hotel, operated by InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, in London, U.K., on Thursday, May 8, 2014. InterContinental, the owner of the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza brands, said it will pay a special dividend in July after selling the Mark Hopkins San Francisco and an 80 percent stake in the New York Barclay for about $394 million in March. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
Coronavirus
Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic? November 5, 2020 | 11:36 AM
The Encore Boston Harbor casino.
Closings
Encore Boston Harbor will temporarily close its hotel November 4, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Waitsfield, Vermont
Road Trips
Here's why a local drive was just named among the most beautiful in the U.S. November 4, 2020 | 1:22 PM
A German tourist sat on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 180 miles southwest of Athens. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters, and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession.
Travel
'You're crazy if you travel at this time' November 2, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Think Massachusetts skiing, and Eastern Mass. May not think past Wachusett, Blue Hills, or Nashoba Valley. But some of the state’s finest ski destinations lay in the Berkshires, with Berkshire East, the legendary Thunderbolt trail, and Ski Butternut making the grade. At Butternut, you’ll find 22 trails in a family-friendly environment, including terrain parks. It’s a relatively small mountain that skis bigger than it looks, and it has a homey feel lacking at too many places these days. - 380 State Road, Great Barrington
Skiing
Berkshires ski officials weigh in on changes this season due to COVID-19 November 2, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Airlines Blocking Seats
Travel
JetBlue is the latest airline to retreat from blocking seats October 29, 2020 | 7:44 PM
Free
Here's how to get free or discounted transportation to your polling place October 29, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Testing rooms at the new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility are seen at Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal E, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Boston.
Local
Coronavirus testing site opens at Boston's Logan Airport October 28, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Logan Airport
COVID
Harvard study: Flying has lower COVID-19 risk than grocery shopping or eating out October 28, 2020 | 4:27 PM
File-This Oct. 18, 2013, file photo shows Jack-o'-lanterns waiting to be set up for the Keene Pumpkin Festival in Keene, N.H. Keene is bringing back the pumpkin festival known for its record-setting jack-o-lanterns three years after violence forced its cancellation. Keene’s mayor cast a tie-breaking City Council vote Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, to bring back a smaller festival more focused on children. The vote came after administrators at Keene State College said they had seen social media posts suggesting big parties or dangerous behavior could return. The Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Fall
Study: The most 'fall-obsessed' state in America is in New England October 27, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Flights
Southwest CEO: 'The ship is taking on water' October 26, 2020 | 5:34 PM
The dining area at Toddy Pond Farm.
Travel
Fodor's says this New England farm is an 'ideal getaway' October 26, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Normandy Farms Campground in Foxborough
The Best
A local campground just ranked among the top 10 RV resorts in America October 26, 2020 | 10:16 AM
American Airlines
Travel
US airlines still piling up losses but say demand is rising October 23, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
Hawaiian Airlines will reinstate Boston service in December October 22, 2020 | 4:59 PM