The New York Times says 2 local ‘under-the-radar’ ski resorts are perfect for social distancing

You'll find "plenty of room to turn" at these resorts.

Ragged Mountain in Danbury, New Hampshire.
Ragged Mountain in Danbury, N.H. –Ragged Mountain
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 25, 2020

Skiers and snowboarders looking for social distance on the slopes this season will find it at two New England resorts, according to The New York Times.

As people seek spacious outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic, the publication named “7 places where the slopes are less skied” nationwide, and Ragged Mountain Resort in New Hampshire and Bolton Valley in Vermont made the list. The resorts have fewer skiers, shorter lift lines, and “relatively reasonably priced tickets and lodging,” according to the article.

“These under-the-radar resorts offer plenty of room to turn, and plenty of challenge amid a winter of social distancing,” the Times wrote.

The publication called the “compact” Ragged Mountain Resort, which has two peaks on 250 acres, “a perfect place to learn” because of its “gentle beginner terrain.” The resort also offers “the type of old-school trails — narrow, serpentine routes down the fall line — that once defined New England skiing,” the Times wrote. This year, due to COVID-19, tickets must be purchased online, base lodges will operate at 50 percent capacity, and skiers should check New Hampshire travel restrictions when crossing state lines, the Times noted.

Bolton Valley’s three peaks on 300 acres offer the highest base elevation of any Vermont ski area, according to the publication, as well as night skiing and “views of vivid sunsets over Lake Champlain to the west.” What’s more, the resort offers “stellar” backcountry skiing and a Nordic center. This year, due to COVID-19, daily lift ticket sales will be restricted, noted the Times, and skiers should check  Vermont travel restrictions when crossing state lines.

The other ski resorts on the list: Brian Head Resort in Utah, Monarch Mountain in Colorado, Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Idaho, Sugar Bowl in California, and Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana.

View the entire list of seven places less skied.

