New England has 4 of the best family-friendly ski resorts in North America, according to Yelp

Skiers with kids in tow will be pleased to know that New England has four of the best family-friendly ski resorts in North America, according to Yelp.

Yelp recently released a list of top 25 family-friendly ski destinations in North America, and these New England spots made the cut: Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, N.H., ranked No. 13; Killington Ski Area in Killington, Vt., ranked No. 16; Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, ranked No. 19; and Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H., ranked No. 20.

June Mountain Ski Area in June Lake, Calif., ranked No. 1.

“Whether you’re seeking a simple day trip for a beginner lesson on a bunny hill or an extreme adventure with express chair lifts and gondolas, this list has something for skiers of all ages and levels,” Yelp wrote.

Here’s what one Yelp reviewer wrote, in part, about Pats Peak Ski Area, the highest-ranked New England ski resort:

“Why do I love Pat’s? Let me count the ways. The people here are absolutely tops. From lift operators to waitresses to ski patrol, I’ve never met anyone here that wasn’t professional, polite, and happy to be there. I don’t know what they’re serving in the employee lunchroom, but it’s good stuff, whatever it is. These guys CARE. (I listened to a ski instructor with two teeny girls one day, talking in gravely serious tones about what animal they would pretend to be on each run — as the girls squealed and giggled their hilarity.)”

The list is comprised of ski resorts with reviews mentioning relevant keywords, which Yelp then ranked using various factors including total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those same keywords. Yelp had a limit of three ski resorts per state for geographic diversity and noted that the businesses on the list will all open in December, weather permitting.

View the entire list of best family-friendly ski resorts.