New England has 4 of the best family-friendly ski resorts in North America, according to Yelp

The resorts offer fun for skiers of all ages and levels.

Kids learning to ski at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H.
Kids learning to ski at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H. in 2018. –Kristi Palma / Boston.com
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 2, 2020

Skiers with kids in tow will be pleased to know that New England has four of the best family-friendly ski resorts in North America, according to Yelp.

Related Links

Yelp recently released a list of top 25 family-friendly ski destinations in North America, and these New England spots made the cut: Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, N.H., ranked No. 13; Killington Ski Area in Killington, Vt., ranked No. 16; Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, ranked No. 19; and Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H., ranked No. 20.

June Mountain Ski Area in June Lake, Calif., ranked No. 1.

“Whether you’re seeking a simple day trip for a beginner lesson on a bunny hill or an extreme adventure with express chair lifts and gondolas, this list has something for skiers of all ages and levels,” Yelp wrote.

Advertisement

Here’s what one Yelp reviewer wrote, in part, about Pats Peak Ski Area, the highest-ranked New England ski resort:

“Why do I love Pat’s?  Let me count the ways. The people here are absolutely tops.  From lift operators to waitresses to ski patrol, I’ve never met anyone here that wasn’t professional, polite, and happy to be there.  I don’t know what they’re serving in the employee lunchroom, but it’s good stuff, whatever it is.  These guys CARE.  (I listened to a ski instructor with two teeny girls one day, talking in gravely serious tones about what animal they would pretend to be on each run — as the girls squealed and giggled their hilarity.)”

The list is comprised of ski resorts with reviews mentioning relevant keywords, which Yelp then ranked using various factors including total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those same keywords. Yelp had a limit of three ski resorts per state for geographic diversity and noted that the businesses on the list will all open in December, weather permitting.

View the entire list of best family-friendly ski resorts.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Skiing Winter Is Coming Family Parenting Outdoors New Hampshire Vermont Maine Skiing Travel Vermont Travel New Hampshire Travel Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse.
The Best
New England state listed among the 21 best places to go in 2021 December 3, 2020 | 11:14 AM
At the shore in Miami Beach, visitors can swim, surf and jet ski in the warm and crystal-clear Atlantic waters. You can also nap on the white sands, work on a tan or simply watch the beautiful people, especially at South Beach, a favorite of models and celebrities.
Travel
You can book these Logan Airport deals for travel in 2021 on Travel Deal Tuesday December 1, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Cape Cod Central Railroad's The Polar Express train ride.
Holidays
Polar Express and Christmas trains are running this season. Here's what to know if you go. November 27, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Ragged Mountain in Danbury, New Hampshire.
Skiing
The New York Times calls 2 local ski resorts perfect for social distancing November 25, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Waterville Valley
Skiing
4 of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada are in New England November 24, 2020 | 1:19 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Thanksgiving
The best places in New England to visit around Thanksgiving November 24, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Travelers retrieve their luggage at Newark International Airport on November 21, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.
Holiday travel
Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas November 22, 2020 | 5:40 PM
North Conway was just named the best ski town in North America.
Travel
This local spot just ranked as the No. 1 ski town in North America November 20, 2020 | 2:16 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/09/2017: Traffic on the Leonard P Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in the morning. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Travel
Traveling out of Mass. for Thanksgiving? Here's everything you need to know. November 19, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Canyon Ranch in Lenox.
Travel
A Mass. resort just ranked among 25 'picture-perfect winter getaways' November 17, 2020 | 1:44 PM
A customer, left, returns a car to a concierge for Silvercar by Audi in New York, Oct. 31, 2018. The drop-off services from Silvercar by Audi, among other rental agencies, were a response to customer complaints that the return process was too long, causing some to miss their flights. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
Closings
Silvercar by Audi will close its Logan Airport location next month November 17, 2020 | 10:52 AM
David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Local
Marriott Copley terminates half its staff; thousands of hotel workers unemployed around Boston November 16, 2020 | 12:22 PM
The Green Mountain National Forest in Rutland, Vermont.
VERMONT
This new mountain bike network will help connect Vermont's trails November 15, 2020 | 3:34 PM
11/21/2017 Boston - Ma -. Amtrak Passengers make their way to a waiting train at Boston's South Station at the start of the Thanksgiving Holiday travel period, with their luggage in tow. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Travel
Here's how Boston.com readers feel about Thanksgiving travel November 13, 2020 | 1:18 PM
In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H.
Ice Castles
Those glowing ice castles in N.H. will return once again this winter November 11, 2020 | 6:13 PM
A pool at The Sea View Koh Chang resort on the island of Koh Chang in Thailand. Tripadvisor, the giant online travel review platform, warned travelers on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, that the hotel was behind the jailing of a guest for his harsh reviews. (Sea View Koh Chang via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY THAILAND-RESORT-DEFAMATION BY RICHARD C. PADDOCK FOR NOV. 11, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Travel
Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new, one-of-a-kind label on Tripadvisor November 11, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Jordan Pond along the Acadia All American road.
Travel
A New England town is trending on Airbnb for Thanksgiving November 10, 2020 | 3:28 PM
11hte - Coastal Maine Botanical Garden, Gardens Aglow exhibit. (Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens)
Holiday lights
One of the world's most spectacular holiday light displays is in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler November 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Boston, MA 11/24/2015 – Rush hour traffic on I-93 viewed from Southampton St. in Boston, MA on November 24, 2015. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest travel day of the year in Boston. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: Business reporter:
Travel
What are your Thanksgiving travel plans this year? November 6, 2020 | 3:01 PM
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
The Best
A Boston hotel's spa was just named the best in North America November 6, 2020 | 10:36 AM
The Best
A Mass. town made Travel + Leisure's list of best places to travel in December November 5, 2020 | 3:52 PM
A chambermaid prepares a bed in a guest room in this arranged photograph taken inside a Hotel Indigo hotel, operated by InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, in London, U.K., on Thursday, May 8, 2014. InterContinental, the owner of the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza brands, said it will pay a special dividend in July after selling the Mark Hopkins San Francisco and an 80 percent stake in the New York Barclay for about $394 million in March. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
Coronavirus
Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic? November 5, 2020 | 11:36 AM
The Encore Boston Harbor casino.
Closings
Encore Boston Harbor will temporarily close its hotel November 4, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Waitsfield, Vermont
Road Trips
Here's why a local drive was just named among the most beautiful in the U.S. November 4, 2020 | 1:22 PM
A German tourist sat on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 180 miles southwest of Athens. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters, and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession.
Travel
'You're crazy if you travel at this time' November 2, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Think Massachusetts skiing, and Eastern Mass. May not think past Wachusett, Blue Hills, or Nashoba Valley. But some of the state’s finest ski destinations lay in the Berkshires, with Berkshire East, the legendary Thunderbolt trail, and Ski Butternut making the grade. At Butternut, you’ll find 22 trails in a family-friendly environment, including terrain parks. It’s a relatively small mountain that skis bigger than it looks, and it has a homey feel lacking at too many places these days. - 380 State Road, Great Barrington
Skiing
Berkshires ski officials weigh in on changes this season due to COVID-19 November 2, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Airlines Blocking Seats
Travel
JetBlue is the latest airline to retreat from blocking seats October 29, 2020 | 7:44 PM
Free
Here's how to get free or discounted transportation to your polling place October 29, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Testing rooms at the new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility are seen at Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal E, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Boston.
Local
Coronavirus testing site opens at Boston's Logan Airport October 28, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Logan Airport
COVID
Harvard study: Flying has lower COVID-19 risk than grocery shopping or eating out October 28, 2020 | 4:27 PM