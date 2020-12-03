Massport will temporarily suspend Logan Express bus service in Woburn

Massport announced on Wednesday that Logan Express service in Woburn will be temporarily suspended next month due to “lower passenger demand” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The last bus from Woburn will run on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m., and drop-off service for passengers from Logan International Airport to Woburn will be available on an hourly basis beginning at 7 a.m. each day through Jan. 4, 2021, according to Massport.

Travelers who need to pick up their vehicles in the Woburn lot after Jan. 4 will be provided transportation, officials said. Information will be posted about that service at terminal curbs and information booths.

Logan Express service at Peabody and Back Bay was suspended in March for low passenger demand as well.

Advertisement

Service is still available at the Braintree and Framingham locations, and the daily schedule at those locations is as follows:

To Logan Airport: Bus departs at 2:15 a.m., 3 a.m., 3:30 a.m. and every hour on the hour from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

From Logan Airport: Bus departs from Terminal A every hour on the hour from 7 a.m. to midnight; and at 1:15 a.m.