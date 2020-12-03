A New England state is among the 21 best places to go in 2021, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It’s an excellent time to plan a Maine vacation, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel website on Tuesday revealed a list of 21 places to go in 2021, and named Maine among the destinations worldwide.

The list is “equal parts realistic and inspirational,” the publication wrote, and since travel restrictions are uncertain in the upcoming year due to the coronavirus pandemic, includes “destinations close to home with new reasons to visit.”

“At a time when many of us are seeking some solitude and natural wonder, Maine, with its rugged coastline and charming port towns, is an easy sell,” the publication wrote.

Among the reasons to explore Maine in 2021, according to Conde Nast Traveler: The new glamping spot Under Canvas opening in May near Acadia National Park, the park’s debut of a new reservation system that will help combat summer traffic; the culinary skill of chef Devin Finigan at Argosta at Goose Cove in Deer Isle, a semi-finalist for the James Beard Awards in 2020, and the new Canopy Portland Waterfront, boasting the Old Port’s only rooftop restaurant. Victory Cruise Lines will also debut a 13-day expedition from Portland to Niagara Falls in 2021.

The other 20 destinations on the list: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Angola; Bermuda; Chiapas, Mexico; Coastal England; Ghana; Healdsburg, Calif.; Hokianga, New Zealand; Indianapolis; Italy; Kyoto, Japan; New York City; Nova Scotia; Oslo, Norway; The Pantanal; Riviera Nayarit, Mexico; Southern Vietnam; Tasmania, Australia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Winnipeg, Canada.

View the entire list of 21 best places to go in 2021 and Maine’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.