Fodor’s Travel says you should visit a nearby ‘iconic summer town’ this winter. Here’s why.

Though Kennebunkport, Maine, is a “classic” summer destination, it’s well worth a winter visit, according to Fodor’s Travel.

The travel publication just named the Maine spot among 10 iconic summer towns with excellent cold-weather activities — in the case of Kennebunkport, cross-country skiing.

“Going to a beach town during the off-season comes with a myriad of benefits,” the publication wrote. “The hotel rates tend to skew lower, reservations at popular restaurants are easier to nab, and the beaches are emptier (if you don’t mind bundling up a little for your romantic stroll).”

Here’s what Fodor’s wrote about Kennebunkport:

“A cold-weather trip to Maine may evoke images of zipping down snow-laden mountainsides, but if the need for speed doesn’t figure in your vacation hierarchy, you can enjoy the cross country version of the sport during a trip to Kennebunkport. Check out spots like Harris Farm where everyone from beginners to experts can explore acres of farmland on their trails. If you’re feeling competitive, the Wells Reserve at Laudholm encourages visitors to log their distance crossed on the trail in a nod to the traditional løpet style race.”

Maine was just listed among 21 best places to go in 2021 by Conde Nast Traveler.

Both publications reminded travelers to keep COVID-19 safety measures and travel restrictions in mind when planning a trip. Before you go, read Maine’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Check out the entire list of best cold-weather activities in 10 iconic summer towns.