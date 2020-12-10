A travel website just named this Mass. resort among 20 ‘incredible’ new properties worldwide

A wellness resort in the Berkshires is among 20 “incredible” new properties worldwide well worth a visit in 2021, according to The Points Guy.

Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Lenox landed on the travel website’s list of favorite new hotels, released Thursday. The list is comprised of new and “recently reimagined or renovated” properties worldwide that opened in 2019 and 2020, according to the website. Miraval Berkshires opened this year.

“Many of these incredible places opened during the pandemic, and not enough travelers have had the opportunity to visit,” the website reads. “But, trust us, you have so much to look forward to when you get out on the road again!”

Four reasons why the site loves the resort: the wellness theme (perfect for disconnecting this year), spacious and “beautifully-landscaped” grounds, easy access to top Northeast cities, and the all-inclusive food and activities.

“A luxurious wellness escape is an antidote to the year that 2020 has been,” reads the site.

Here’s what TPG writer Chris Dong wrote about the property:

I had spent most of the early days of the pandemic in my cramped New York City apartment, so I savored the ability to retreat to an expansive property in an idyllic New England setting. With healthy, delicious meals, a zen-like spa and an endless array of activities — from hiking to pottery to horseback riding — it was truly an escape like no other in 2020.

Miraval Berkshires is located beside renovated mansion Wyndhurst Manor & Club on 380 acres in Lenox. There are two other Miraval locations, in Arizona and Austin, Texas. Hyatt acquired Miraval in 2017.

Check out COVID-19 safety measures at the resort, as well as Massachusetts travel restrictions.

View The Points Guy’s entire list of 20 favorite new hotels.