New England has one of the ‘coolest, most unusual’ VRBO rentals in the world, according to Forbes

New England has one of the most intriguing vacation rentals on the planet, according to Forbes.

Grahall Estate in Ludlow, Vermont, is among the 10 coolest, most unusual Vrbo rentals in the world, according to the publication.

“These are indeed some of VRBO’s most intriguing, cool and just plain strange places to book a stay when the world is a healthier, safer place for travel,” the publication wrote about its list.

Here’s what Forbes wrote about the Vermont property:

“Known as Grahall Estate, this castle for 15 sits atop Vermont’s Hawk’s Mountain on 300 acres of untouched land with view of the surrounding Green Mountains. Bring the dog and a family or two for a unique ski retreat.”

Vrbo named the castle among its 25 all-time favorite listings this fall, describing the six-bedroom, five-bathroom rental as a “modern Scottish mountain-top castle with breathtaking views.”

Before planning a trip to the castle, travelers should check out the Vermont COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Other rentals on the Forbes list include a wine barrel in Washington, an airplane in Costa Rica, and a theme park in Florida.

View the entire list of 10 coolest, most unusual Vrbo rentals in the world.