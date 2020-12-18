New England has one of the 7 best winter lodges in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

How’s this for a wintry escape: a seven-bedroom lakeside lodge on 7,000 acres with 56 miles of trails, complete with a private chef.

An escape to this spacious New England-style lake house includes access to 7,000 acres of private wilderness, 56 miles of private hiking trails, and endless snowmobiling terrain. Once you’ve had enough exploring, enjoy the lakeside views from the enclosed porch with a hot toddy in hand or snuggle up with a good book. The house has its own full-size kitchen, but meals are included for guests of Hale House — and that means nightly four-course dinners. Up to 12 people can comfortably sleep in this seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home on the entirely private Lake Gloriette.

It’s called Hale House , and the Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, getaway was just ranked among the seven best winter lodges in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure. “As the weather shifts, travelers seek refuge in places where they can enjoy the wonders of the season from a place of comfort,” wrote the publication. “This is where winter lodges shine — tucked deep in the mountains or situated on sprawling acreage, they’re built to provide a luxurious sanctuary from the cold.” Here’s what the publication wrote about Hale House:

Before planning a trip, travelers should check New Hampshire’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The other winter lodges on the list are in Colorado, New York, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Utah. View the entire list of the seven best winter lodges in the U.S.