A best-selling author shared why travelers should visit the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, N.H

The trail is "sobering and eye-opening," she wrote.

The Moffatt-Ladd House is a stop on the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, N.H.
The Moffatt-Ladd House is a stop on the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, N.H. –InAweofGod'sCreation / flickr
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 22, 2020 | 2:15 PM

New York Times best-selling author Jodi Picoult wrote about the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, N.H., as part of the Frommer’s “Best Places 2021” list.

“New Hampshire is known for its fall leaves, its natural beauty … and its whiteness,” Picoult wrote. “Yet the third-least diverse state in America has been home, since 1645, to Africans and African Americans, who contributed heartily to the welfare of their community.”

Visitors can follow a map to the 24 stops on the self-guided Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail, which range “from the docks where Africans forcibly arrived by ship, to the African Burying Ground, to Stoodley’s Tavern — a place where patriots like Paul Revere gathered pre-Revolution — which a decade earlier was the site of a public slave auction,” Picoult wrote.

“Sobering and eye-opening, the Black Heritage Trail forces us to question those we have traditionally considered heroes, and to elevate those who have been marginalized instead,” she wrote.

The annual list highlights 17 destinations Americans should visit “… to better understand their own heritage and legacy and, perhaps, to start the process of healing,” according to the publication. Due to the uncertainty of travel during the global health crisis, Frommer’s changed the format this year by asking famous writers for meaningful places travelers should visit someday.

Read Picoult’s essay about the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth and view the entire list of best places to go.

TOPICS: Travel New England Travel New Hampshire History New Hampshire Travel

