Going skiing this winter? Tell us about it.

Share your experience skiing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wachusett Mountain is one hour, four minutes from Boston.
Skiers and snowboarders during a previous season at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton. –Wachusett Mountain
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 30, 2020

When we asked readers if they will hit the slopes this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, many answered yes.

But skiers and snowboarders face a season like no other as COVID-19 restrictions change everything from ticketing to lift lines to dining.

Have you been skiing or snowboarding this winter? If so, where did you go and what was your experience like? Did you run into any snags with the new COVID-19 rules or was it smooth sailing?

Your answer may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com story.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel Readers Weigh In Opinion Skiing New England Travel Skiing Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Inside The Paper House in Rockport.
Rankings
A Mass. destination ranked among 45 amazing places you never knew existed December 31, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Spot Pond at the Middlesex Fells Reservation
Outdoors
Start 2021 outdoors with these First Week Hikes December 30, 2020 | 2:48 PM
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane takes off in Renton, Wash.
Travel
Boeing 737 Max returns to U.S. skies with first passenger flight December 29, 2020 | 9:46 PM
All it takes to get into the 100 Club at Killington in central Vermont is ski or ride 100 days in a single season. (Killington Resort photo)
Skiing
This Vermont ski mountain just ranked among the best in America December 29, 2020 | 3:30 PM
A fire pit at Appleton Farms in Ipswich.
Travel
You can enjoy these 6 outdoor activities at Trustees properties this winter December 29, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Buttigieg
Love is all around
Share your airport love story December 24, 2020 | 9:08 AM
COVID
Holiday travel surges across U.S. despite outbreak December 23, 2020 | 2:00 PM
The Moffatt-Ladd House is a stop on the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, N.H.
Travel
A best-selling author shared why travelers should visit the Black Heritage Trail December 22, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Holiday decorations inside Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street.
Travel
Look at these 10 iconic Boston buildings all decked out for the holidays December 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
A winter trail at World's End in Hingham.
Travel
The New York Times just recommended this winter hike near Boston December 21, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Travel
The best places in New England to visit around Christmas December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Winterlights at Naumkeag in Stockbridge.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Mass. has 2 of the best public holiday lights displays in America, according to USA Today December 18, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Hale House in Dixville Notch, N.H.
Travel
This New England lakeside property was named among the best winter lodges in the U.S. December 18, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Flights
JetBlue is adding 2 new warm-weather destinations from Logan December 17, 2020 | 11:39 AM
A castle in Ludlow, Vermont listed on Vrbo.
Travel
A Vermont vacation rental just ranked among the 'coolest' worldwide December 16, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Video
Alaska Airlines parodied an '80s song to promote COVID-19 safety December 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Steriti Memorial Rink in Boston.
Travel
This Boston ice skating rink just ranked among the best in America December 11, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Outdoor dining at Miraval Berkshires.
Travel
A travel website just named this Mass. resort among 20 'incredible' new properties worldwide December 10, 2020 | 1:44 PM
The Berkshires Farm to Fork tour by Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures.
Travel
New England has 3 of the best bike trips in the U.S., according to Bicycling magazine December 9, 2020 | 1:05 PM
A couple enjoys a drink in D'Vino wine bar in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on August 23. (Dubravko Lenert/For The Washington Post)
Travel
Banned almost everywhere else in Europe, U.S. tourists are finding their way to this travel destination December 8, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Main Street at Christmas in Stockbridge.
Country Living
Mass. is home to Country Living's No. 1 Christmas town in America December 7, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Cross-country skiing at Harris Farm in Maine.
Local Getaway
You should try this winter activity at this summer town in Maine, according to Fodor's Travel December 4, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Logan Express
Logan Airport
Massport will temporarily suspend Logan Express bus service in Woburn December 3, 2020 | 4:15 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Delta is launching a contact-tracing program this month December 3, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse.
The Best
New England state listed among the 21 best places to go in 2021 December 3, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Kids learning to ski at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H.
Travel
New England has 4 of the best family-friendly ski resorts in North America, according to Yelp December 2, 2020 | 1:23 PM
At the shore in Miami Beach, visitors can swim, surf and jet ski in the warm and crystal-clear Atlantic waters. You can also nap on the white sands, work on a tan or simply watch the beautiful people, especially at South Beach, a favorite of models and celebrities.
Travel
You can book these Logan Airport deals for travel in 2021 on Travel Deal Tuesday December 1, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Cape Cod Central Railroad's The Polar Express train ride.
Holidays
Polar Express and Christmas trains are running this season. Here's what to know if you go. November 27, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Ragged Mountain in Danbury, New Hampshire.
Skiing
The New York Times calls 2 local ski resorts perfect for social distancing November 25, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Waterville Valley
Skiing
4 of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada are in New England November 24, 2020 | 1:19 PM