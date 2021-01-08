The New York Times picked a New England town as one of its ’52 Places to Love’ this year

The town of East Haddam, Conn., just received a shout-out in the New York Times‘s annual “52 Places to Love” list.

Usually titled “52 Places to Go” and compiled by recommendations from editors, reporters, and contributors at the New York Times, the annual story switched it up this year by publishing reader recommendations “that have delighted, inspired, and comforted them in a dark year.” From more than 2,000 recommendations, the publication included 52 destinations, including East Haddam.

“I never liked being from a small town,” wrote Caley Millen-Pigliucci, a graduate student and East Haddam native. “Even when I was a kid, I wanted to get away as quickly as I could. As soon as I got a driver’s license, I was zooming to other places. But last year — a year when the world felt smaller than ever — I felt a connection and longing for my hometown, East Haddam: its rolling hillsides along the Connecticut River; the beautiful Swing Bridge, which opens for boats; the Goodspeed Opera House, where I worked as an usher in high school.”

Millen-Pigliucci shared that she finally fell in love with the town last summer while visiting with her boyfriend.

“We jumped into the waterfall at Devil’s Hopyard State Park; I found myself marveling at the quaint farm stands and picturesque New England churches,” Millen-Pigliucci wrote. “It may be small, but it’s home.”

Other destinations on the list include Andros, Greece; Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah; Svalbard, Norway; and Tagaytay, Philippines.

In October, the New York Times published a callout encouraging readers to submit descriptions about the places that are special to them and why.

“You might inspire someone else to go there one day, or to reconsider their assumptions, or to spark their inquisitiveness about a new piece of the world — all the empowering things that travel brings to our lives,” the publication wrote.

View the entire list of “52 Places to Love.”