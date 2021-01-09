A Natick photographer set out to capture the beauty of Mass. lighthouses. Here’s what he found.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, photographer Juergen Roth traveled between lighthouses from Cape Cod to Cape Ann.

The award-winning photographer captured images of the iconic Massachusetts structures and recently shared them in a blog post called “2020 Best of Massachusetts Lighthouse Photography.”

“I’m happy that people can travel to places through my pictures, even through the pandemic,” he said.

The landscape, seascape, and Boston photographer from Natick is a native of Germany who moved to Massachusetts 20 years ago and operates Roth Galleries, a collection of New England fine art photography and Boston images.

“I keep telling everybody that I’m so lucky to call New England home,” Roth said. “There’s so many different parts that you can explore. It’s enough for a lifetime, actually.”

Roth said he’s always been drawn to lighthouses because “they have something special.” When asked his favorite local lighthouse, he named several, including Nauset Light in Eastham for its colors and Boston Light and Graves Light in Boston “because you get two in one shot.”

“I love Minot’s Light because of the waves,” he said. “There’s just so much force with the waves and the ocean, it’s just amazing that it’s still standing. It always blows my mind. ”

For those looking to photograph lighthouses in the new year, Roth said the time of day you visit makes a difference.

“The lighting is always very important in photography,” Roth said. “Typically, I go out at sunrise or sunset. The morning light, sunrise, and the evening light, they call it ‘the golden hour,’ it puts like a nice warm spell on the subject. It paints it all in warm colors.”

The following are Roth’s best lighthouse images of 2020:

Boston Light and Graves Light in Boston

Boston Light and Graves Light in Boston. —Juergen Roth

Minot’s Ledge Light in Scituate

Waves crashing over Minot’s Ledge Light in Scituate. —Juergen Roth

Thacher Island Lighthouses South Tower on Cape Ann

Thacher Island Lighthouses South Tower full moonrise photography artwork. —Juergen Roth

Annisquam Harbor Lighthouse in Gloucester

Full moonrise over Annisquam Harbor Lighthouse in Gloucester. Photography image taken from Wingaersheek Beach. —Juergen Roth

Nauset Light in Eastham

Nauset Light in Eastham at sunset. —Juergen Roth

Scituate Lighthouse in Scituate

Scituate Lighthouse at dawn and sunrise in Scituate. —Juergen Roth

Eastern Point Lighthouse in Gloucester

The Milky Way over Eastern Point Lighthouse in Gloucester. —Juergen Roth

Ten Pound Island Lighthouse in Gloucester

Full moon setting behind Ten Pound Island Lighthouse in Gloucester. —Juergen Roth