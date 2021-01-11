Report: JetBlue among the world’s most COVID-19 compliant airlines

The compliant airlines "have gone above and beyond" to protect passengers, according to the report.

Airlines Blocking Seats
A JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. –AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
By
Boston.com Staff
January 11, 2021 | 4:26 PM

JetBlue is among four U.S. carriers leading the way when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures, according to a new report by Airlineratings.com.

The ratings website recently named the New York-based airline, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, among the world’s top 20 COVID-19 compliant airlines. Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines also made the list of carriers that “have gone above and beyond,” according to the report, to protect passengers and add flexibility.

“All these airlines have been trendsetters in making travel as safe as possible,” said Geoffrey Thomas, editor in chief of Airlineratings.com, in a report posted on the site.

Airlines must achieve the following seven criteria for full COVID-19 compliance, according to the report: face masks for passengers, personal protection equipment for the crew, social distancing practices in place, COVID-19 procedures detailed on the carrier’s website, modified meal services, personal sanitizer kits for customers, and deep cleaning of the aircraft. Airlineratings.com surveyed 430 airlines for COVID-19 compliance, according to the report.

The site also named the safest airlines in the world from the 385 carriers it monitors and listed JetBlue among three U.S. carriers on a list of 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2021. Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines also made that list.

Six U.S. carriers ranked among the site’s top 20 safest airlines for 2021: Alaska Airlines at No. 8, Hawaiian Airlines at No. 12, Southwest Airlines at No. 13, Delta Air Lines at No. 14, American Airlines at No. 15, and United Airlines at No. 20. The safest airline in the world, according to the report, is Australia’s Qantas.

The safest airlines were assessed on the following criteria: crash and serious incident records, government audits, audits from the aviation industry’s governing bodies and associations, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age.

“[T]hese airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft,” according to the report.

