14 of the most popular New England vacation rentals of 2020

Including oceanfront properties, treehouses, and a dome in the woods.

Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod.
An oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod, listed on Vrbo. –Vrbo
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 11, 2021

The most popular vacation rentals across New England last year included plenty of oceanfront and lakeside retreats, as well as treehouses, a farmhouse, and even a dome in the woods.

Whether New Englanders are currently planning a trip or eyeing future destinations, getaways that range from remote rustic stays to luxurious lakeside retreats are not far away. If you’re planning a trip, keep in mind that crossing state lines requires compliance with state travel restrictions as well as all COVID-19 safety measures in place by local officials and property owners.

Here are Vrbo’s highest-rated New England rentals in 2020 and Airbnb’s most wish-listed “unique stays” in each state last year.

The Pondhouse in Ashfield

The Pondhouse, a cabin in Ashfield listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb
This one-bedroom rustic getaway listed on Airbnb has screens for walls, no electricity, an outdoor composting toilet, and a fire pit stocked with wood. It’s listed for $310 per night.

Oceanfront vacation home in York, Maine

Oceanfront vacation home in York, Maine listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

Enjoy ocean views at this 7,400-square foot vacation home listed on Vrbo, complete with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths, a heated oceanside pool (in season), deck, and hot tub for $1,425 per night.

Tree house at the Shire in Conway, N.H.

A treehouse in Conway, N.H., listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

This “quaint, little rustic cabin in the trees” is located on 200 acres with five miles of hiking and snowshoeing trails within 20 minutes of North Conway, N.H. The Airbnb property has a loft, a queen-size memory foam mattress, and an outhouse. It’s listed for $110 per night.

Home with a mountain view in Warren, Vermont

A home with a mountain view in Warren, Vermont, was among the most popular listings on Vrbo in 2020. —Vrbo

You’ll find “panoramic views of Vermont’s famous peaks” at this 4,700 square-foot home listed on Vrbo. It has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a hot tub, a deck, and multiple fireplaces for $530 per night.

The Canopy Treehouse in Sanford, Maine

The Canopy Treehouse in Sanford, Maine, listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

This 350 square-foot two bedroom, one bathroom, eco-friendly treehouse listed on Airbnb has a full kitchen, deck, and private hot tub for $395 per night.

Coastal retreat in Branford, Conn.

A coastal retreat in Branford, Conn. —Vrbo

This 2,000 square-foot Money Island costal retreat listed on Vrbo offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, an outdoor shower, and a second-floor deck with outdoor seating for $408 per night.

Farmhouse in Saunderstown, R.I.

A farm on the coast in Saunderstown, R.I., listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

Horses abound near this one-bedroom, one-bathroom farmhouse listed on Airbnb, because the building is occupied by four horses on one end. There’s a private entrance for the guest suite, located on one-half of the building. “You may hear the horses moving around during the night but usually they are quiet and outside the barn in their paddocks,” according to the owners. There’s no kitchen, but there’s a small refrigerator, a microwave, and a coffee pot. The property, which is 15 minutes from Newport, costs $50 per night.

Waterfront cottage in Tiverton, R.I.

A waterfront cottage in Tiverton, R.I. —Vrbo
“[I]t doesn’t get more quintessential New England than our Boat House Cottage,” wrote the owner of this 1,500 square-foot Vrbo property, which includes three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a gourmet kitchen, garden patio, and waterfront access for $305 per night.

Dome house in the woods in Bethlehem, Conn.

A dome house in the woods in Bethlehem, Conn., listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

You can sleep in a dome and help out on an organic farm when you rent this 165 square-foot geodesic dome house listed on Airbnb for $49 per night. The one-bedroom property has no electricity, heat, or air conditioning, and a private bathroom is located in the owner’s basement 125 feet away.

Lakefront vacation home in Alton Bay, N.H.

Lakefront vacation home in Alton Bay, N.H. —Vrbo

There’s a movie theater and hot tub inside this 9,500 square-foot, six bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home on Lake Winnipesaukee, listed on Vrbo for $2,001 per night. There’s also a private 55-foot dock and an outdoor fire pit.

Cabin in Brookline, Vermont

A cabin in Brookline, Vermont, listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

You can sleep in an open-air cabin when you rent Tanglebloom cabin, listed on Airbnb for $91 per night. The rental, located on a flower farm, offers a fire pit and an outhouse. The screened-in cabin has no electricity or heat.

Vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard

Vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard, which is listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

There’s a bocce court and hot tub at this Martha’s Vineyard home, listed on Vrbo for $385 per night. The 2,028 square foot space has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and visitors can walk to the town and beach.

Oceanfront contemporary home on Cape Cod

Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod. —Vrbo

This 2,150 square foot Cape Cod oceanfront home listed on Vrbo is situated on an unspoiled barrier beach dune, complete with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a sun room, a first-floor wraparound deck, and second floor balconies. It’s listed for $680 per night.

Lakeside home in Gilford, N.H.

A lakeside home in Gilford, N.H., listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

When you aren’t relaxing in this 3,000 square-foot four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home with a hot tub nestled in the trees on Squam Lake, you can take advantage of the dock with a canoe, kayaks, and standup paddleboards. It’s listed for $809 per night on Vrbo.

