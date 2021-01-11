Fodor’s says one Vermont city is a lot like Copenhagen

A Vermont city with an active bike culture and “picturesque” winters has many similarities with a popular destination in Denmark, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Burlington, Vermont, made the publication’s list of places travelers can visit within the U.S. that have an international feel. For example, there’s a Paris feel in New Orleans, a Rio feel in Miami, and Burlington, Vermont, is a good stand-in for Copenhagen, according to the publication.

Here’s what Fodor’s wrote about Burlington’s similarity to Copenhagen:

“Copenhagen is known for its cozy cobblestone streets and cycling culture. It’s also known for having some of the happiest residents on Earth. Here in the U.S., you can find a similar vibe—including the very happy residents—in Burlington, Vermont. Burlington is a warm and welcoming college town that is gorgeous year-round. It’s brimming with breweries, some of the world’s best cheese, and the iconic Ben and Jerry’s factory. Those looking for Copenhagen-esque qualities can enjoy the city’s active bike culture, as there are waterfront paths all over the city. Burlington, also like Copenhagen, has picturesque winters with frigid single-digit temperatures. But with welcoming residents and always delicious ice cream, you can’t go wrong no matter the season.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, travelers considering Vermont destinations this year must follow the state’s travel restrictions.

