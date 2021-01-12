New England destinations made the list of 100 places where USA Today experts hope to visit in 2021

"Pre-pandemic, I had fantasized about driving the coast of New England, from Rhode Island to Maine."

Mount Desert Island
The sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island in Maine in 2013. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 12, 2021 | 3:58 PM

Travel writers, like many folks across the country, are dreaming of where they’ll go when life is less restrictive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

USA Today’s travel team on Tuesday published “100 places we’re excited to travel to in 2021 (when it’s safe),” and the list includes two New England mentions: the New England coast and Mount Desert Island in Maine.

“[A]s COVID-19 vaccines begin to roll out, we’re hopeful that 2021 will bring more opportunities to travel the globe — to the destinations we’ve been wanderlusting after during this trying year,” the publication wrote.

Maggie Tyner, USA Today 10Best managing editor, dreams of exploring the New England coast by car and wrote the following: “Pre-pandemic, I had fantasized about driving the coast of New England, from Rhode Island to Maine. After having lots of time to research it more (and look at plenty of restaurant menus), the desire to explore that region on a road trip has only grown.”

Advertisement

Jenna Ryu, USA Today entertainment & travel intern, yearns for Mount Desert Island in Maine, and wrote this: “I visited my boyfriend and his family here, and it was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. I know – Maine can get absurdly cold (and dark) in the winter. But the high-quality seafood, the Downeast Maine coast, Acadia National Park, and the historic architecture of the houses are worth the trip.”

Also on the list: skiing in Japan, a curated tour of Israel, exploring the Grand Canyon, viewing the northern lights in Canada, and more.

View USA Today’s entire list of 100 places we’re excited to travel to in 2021.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Rankings Maine Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Airlines Blocking Seats
Flights
Report: JetBlue among the world's most COVID-19 compliant airlines January 11, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Church Street Marketplace located in Burlington, Vermont.
Travel
Here's why a Vermont city is being compared to Copenhagen January 11, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod.
Travel
New England's most popular Airbnb and Vrbo rentals last year, from lake houses to treehouses January 11, 2021 | 10:20 AM
Full moon rise over Annisquam Harbor Lighthouse in Gloucester, MA on Cape Ann, Massachusetts. Photography image taken from Wingaersheek Beach.
Photos
These 9 shots by a Natick photographer capture the beauty of Mass. lighthouses January 9, 2021 | 11:41 AM
East Haddam
NYT
New England town lands on NYT's '52 Places to Love' list for 2021 January 8, 2021 | 1:04 PM
18skiresorts - A skier descends the Tramway trail at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Paul Hayes for the Boston Globe)
Travel
Boston.com readers share their experiences skiing with COVID-19 restrictions January 5, 2021 | 2:20 PM
Siasconset Beach on Nantucket.
Best Beaches
A Mass. beach just ranked among the top 25 island beaches in the world January 4, 2021 | 3:07 PM
Inside The Paper House in Rockport.
Rankings
A Mass. destination ranked among 45 amazing places you never knew existed December 31, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Spot Pond at the Middlesex Fells Reservation
Outdoors
Start 2021 outdoors with these First Week Hikes in Mass. December 30, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Wachusett Mountain is one hour, four minutes from Boston.
Skiing
Going skiing this winter? Tell us about it. December 30, 2020 | 11:27 AM
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane takes off in Renton, Wash.
Travel
Boeing 737 Max returns to U.S. skies with first passenger flight December 29, 2020 | 9:46 PM
All it takes to get into the 100 Club at Killington in central Vermont is ski or ride 100 days in a single season. (Killington Resort photo)
Skiing
This Vermont ski mountain just ranked among the best in America December 29, 2020 | 3:30 PM
A fire pit at Appleton Farms in Ipswich.
Travel
You can enjoy these 6 outdoor activities at Trustees properties this winter December 29, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Buttigieg
Love is all around
Share your airport love story December 24, 2020 | 9:08 AM
COVID
Holiday travel surges across U.S. despite outbreak December 23, 2020 | 2:00 PM
The Moffatt-Ladd House is a stop on the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, N.H.
Travel
A best-selling author shared why travelers should visit the Black Heritage Trail December 22, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Holiday decorations inside Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street.
Travel
Look at these 10 iconic Boston buildings all decked out for the holidays December 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
A winter trail at World's End in Hingham.
Travel
The New York Times just recommended this winter hike near Boston December 21, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Travel
The best places in New England to visit around Christmas December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Winterlights at Naumkeag in Stockbridge.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Mass. has 2 of the best public holiday lights displays in America, according to USA Today December 18, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Hale House in Dixville Notch, N.H.
Travel
This New England lakeside property was named among the best winter lodges in the U.S. December 18, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Flights
JetBlue is adding 2 new warm-weather destinations from Logan December 17, 2020 | 11:39 AM
A castle in Ludlow, Vermont listed on Vrbo.
Travel
A Vermont vacation rental just ranked among the 'coolest' worldwide December 16, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Video
Alaska Airlines parodied an '80s song to promote COVID-19 safety December 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Steriti Memorial Rink in Boston.
Travel
This Boston ice skating rink just ranked among the best in America December 11, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Outdoor dining at Miraval Berkshires.
Travel
A travel website just named this Mass. resort among 20 'incredible' new properties worldwide December 10, 2020 | 1:44 PM
The Berkshires Farm to Fork tour by Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures.
Travel
New England has 3 of the best bike trips in the U.S., according to Bicycling magazine December 9, 2020 | 1:05 PM
A couple enjoys a drink in D'Vino wine bar in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on August 23. (Dubravko Lenert/For The Washington Post)
Travel
Banned almost everywhere else in Europe, U.S. tourists are finding their way to this travel destination December 8, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Main Street at Christmas in Stockbridge.
Country Living
Mass. is home to Country Living's No. 1 Christmas town in America December 7, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Cross-country skiing at Harris Farm in Maine.
Local Getaway
You should try this winter activity at this summer town in Maine, according to Fodor's Travel December 4, 2020 | 2:27 PM