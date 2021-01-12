New England destinations made the list of 100 places where USA Today experts hope to visit in 2021

Travel writers, like many folks across the country, are dreaming of where they’ll go when life is less restrictive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Today’s travel team on Tuesday published “100 places we’re excited to travel to in 2021 (when it’s safe),” and the list includes two New England mentions: the New England coast and Mount Desert Island in Maine.

“[A]s COVID-19 vaccines begin to roll out, we’re hopeful that 2021 will bring more opportunities to travel the globe — to the destinations we’ve been wanderlusting after during this trying year,” the publication wrote.

Maggie Tyner, USA Today 10Best managing editor, dreams of exploring the New England coast by car and wrote the following: “Pre-pandemic, I had fantasized about driving the coast of New England, from Rhode Island to Maine. After having lots of time to research it more (and look at plenty of restaurant menus), the desire to explore that region on a road trip has only grown.”

Jenna Ryu, USA Today entertainment & travel intern, yearns for Mount Desert Island in Maine, and wrote this: “I visited my boyfriend and his family here, and it was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. I know – Maine can get absurdly cold (and dark) in the winter. But the high-quality seafood, the Downeast Maine coast, Acadia National Park, and the historic architecture of the houses are worth the trip.”

Also on the list: skiing in Japan, a curated tour of Israel, exploring the Grand Canyon, viewing the northern lights in Canada, and more.

View USA Today’s entire list of 100 places we’re excited to travel to in 2021.