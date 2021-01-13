Share a Mass. hiking trail you discovered during the pandemic

Hiking has been a popular activity throughout the coronavirus pandemic because it provides a way for folks to social distance while exercising and enjoying nature.

Massachusetts hiking trails boast everything from rolling sand dunes to sweeping views of the Boston skyline to 19th-century gardens. There are plenty of lesser-known trails full of beauty as well.

Have you discovered a new hiking trail during the pandemic? Perhaps you finally made it to a well-known trail you’ve always wanted to check out. Or maybe you stumbled upon a satisfying trail you never knew existed right in your own town. If so, tell us the name of the trail, what town it is in, and why you liked it in the survey below or email [email protected]. Your answer may be featured in an upcoming article on Boston.com.