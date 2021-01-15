A Mass. destination ranked among the 30 best Valentine’s Day getaways in America

Though often associated with summer fun, a seaside town in Massachusetts is an ideal romantic winter escape, according to Country Living.

The publication recently named Provincetown among the 30 best Valentine’s Day getaways in America, a list it says will inspire wanderlust for those not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic and holiday ideas for those who live a short drive away.

“These small town hideaways are more than just charming; they’re downright magical,” Country Living wrote about its list.

Provincetown is well worth the trip during the quieter winter months, according to the publication, because visitors can spend time “strolling the empty beaches or visiting local galleries and shops,” and there are plenty of bed and breakfasts in the area. Country Living recommends staying at the historic Eben House, a restored 1776 brick Federal-style house.

“The former home of storied mariner captain Eben Snow, the inn’s main brick structure is one of only three of its kind in Provincetown still standing from the late 18th century,” the publication wrote. “Breakfast is considerably more delicious than typical sailors’ fare and changes with the seasons; hearty winter dishes include Chai baked oatmeal and spiced apple chicken sausage.”

Other New England towns on the list of top Valentine’s Day destinations: Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport, Maine, as well as Willimantic, Conn.

The publication also named Nantucket’s Greydon House among the 28 most romantic hotels in the U.S. this Valentine’s Day, noting that the 19th-century inn has “plenty of seafaring charm.”

“Each of the inn’s 20 rooms is uniquely designed with reclaimed chestnut floors and custom headboards,” Country Living wrote.

Other New England hotels on that list: The Chanler at Cliff Walk and The Cliffside Inn, both in Newport, R.I.

Before planning a trip, travelers must follow all state travel restrictions due to the global health pandemic.