Travel + Leisure says a New England city is one of the best places to travel in February

A local seaside city’s museums, historic hotels, and socially distant dining in an igloo or yurt make for a perfect romantic getaway next month, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

The travel publication recently released a list of 10 best places to travel in February and included Newport, R.I.

“If you’re looking for a cozy place to cuddle on Valentine’s Day, we suggest Newport, Rhode Island — chilly outside but warm inside by the fireplace,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about the city:

“This favorite summer spot is cozy during the winter months, and there might even be snow underfoot as you stroll along Newport’s waterfront. Blend time in the bracing winter outdoor air with indoor activities like visits to Newport’s museums.”

Travel + Leisure recommends visitors check out the following businesses:

Earlier this month, The Chanler at Cliff Walk and The Cliffside Inn, also in Newport, made Country Living‘s list of 28 most romantic hotels in the U.S. this Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

Per Rhode Island’s COVID-19 travel restrictions, travelers from these states must quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative test result taken within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers who receive negative test results during quarantine can stop quarantining. International travelers must quarantine for 14 days regardless of a negative test result.

View the publication’s list of 10 best places to travel in February.