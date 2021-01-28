It’s frigid. These igloos and fire pits are open this winter.

As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits.

For example, diners at Patriot Place in Foxborough can eat in heated outdoor igloos at five different restaurants, guests at Alcove in Boston can relax around fire pits with a view of the Zakim Bridge, and Trustees of Reservations visitors are having fire pit experiences at historic properties across the state.

In mid-January, Turtle Swamp Brewing installed three igloos in its Jamaica Plain courtyard.

“When we ordered them in September, there was a four- to six-week wait for shipping, and since so many places around the country — and the world, too — were trying to get them, the price had almost doubled since the previous year,” Nicholas Walther, founder and brewer at Turtle Swamp Brewing, told Boston.com. “But we decided to go for it anyway.”

Walther said the brewery received funding from the Greg Hill Foundation, which distributes grants to restaurants that have been affected by COVID-19, and that without the foundation’s grant, “we probably would not have even tried these this year.”

Since installing the igloos, Walther said more people have frequented the brewery for a beer, and that customers are fans of the new experience. It also helped increase the number of seats they’re able to offer.

“We have a few indoor tables, appropriately spaced out of course, but generally people are still leery about sitting indoors,” he said. “We still have outdoor tables, but as we get into the nasty part of winter, not too many people want to brave that either. The tents allow for groups to be isolated from other groups and stay out of the elements at the same time.”

While many venues, including Turtle Swamp, limit igloo seating to six guests of the same party, some may allow more. It’s a good idea to research a restaurant’s igloo policy before booking, as some require rental fees and time limits. And, as always, sticking to members of your own bubble is best.

Ahead, discover Massachusetts venues hosting igloos or fire pits this season. Did we miss any? Please let us know in the survey below.

Igloos

75 on Liberty Wharf, Boston

Alibi, Boston

Article 24, Brighton

Back Bay Social, Boston

Bailey’s Bar & Grille, Townsend

CBS Sporting Club, Foxborough

Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge

Evergreen Eatery & Cafe, Boston

Gather, Boston

Lewis’ Restaurant and Grill, Norwood

Liz’s Cafe, Anybody’s Bar, Provincetown

Lock 50, Worcester

Lookout Rooftop and Bar, Boston

Mast’, Boston

Mick Morgan’s, Sharon

MidiCi, Somerville

Mile Marker One, Gloucester

Petit Robert Bistro, Boston

Regatta Pub, Salem

Scampo, Boston

Six String Grill & Stage, Foxborough

Six West, Boston

Skipjack’s, Foxborough

Talulla, Cambridge

Tavern in the Square, Burlington

Tavolino, Foxborough

The Bowery Bar, Boston

The Dudley Chateau, Wayland

The Frost Bar at Ocean Edge, Cape Cod

The Inn at Hastings Park, Lexington

The Pour Yard, Quincy

The Tipsy Toboggan, Fall River

Toscana Bar Italiano, Beverly

Turtle Swamp Brewing, Boston

Weathervane, Weymouth

Woods Hill Pier 4, Boston

Wamesit Lanes, Tewksbury

Wormtown Brewery, Foxborough

Fire pits

Alcove, Boston

Appleton Farms, Ipswich

Arsenal Yards, Watertown

Bow Market, Somerville

City Tap House, Boston

Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, Ispwich

Chestnut Hill Farm, Southborough

Fruitlands Museum, Harvard

Mare Oyster Bar, Boston

MarketStreet Lynnfield, Lynnfield

Powisset Farm, Dover

The Range Bar & Grille, Hingham

Truro Vineyards, Cape Cod

Wamesit Lanes, Tewksbury