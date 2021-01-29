These 2 Boston sports stadiums ranked among the top 3 most expensive in the nation

One charges the highest in the nation for parking.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston City skyline on March 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Local gyms and health clubs have been shut down across the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have still been encouraged to exercise outside while social distancing. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston skyline on March 20, 2020. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Pictures
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 29, 2021

Many sports fans have been relegated to their couches since the coronavirus pandemic caused leagues to ban spectators for safety reasons. But when Boston sports fans file into local stadiums once again, they should be prepared to spend money, according to TN Bets.

While all Boston spectators pay more than the league average for the privilege of seeing their hockey, baseball, football, and basketball stars in the flesh, two stadiums in particular ranked in the top three most expensive in the land, according to the sports betting news site’s ranking of most expensive stadiums for sports fans.

Fenway Park and TD Garden both ranked No. 2 for Red Sox and Bruins games, respectively. The site calculated the costs for each sport based on the average cost of one ticket, a hot dog, two beers, and parking.

Baseball fans at historic Fenway Park pay an average of $96.62, second only to the Chicago Cubs fans at Wrigley Field who pay $109.78. Fenway Park tickets are also the most expensive in the nation at $60.09, according to the report.

“That is a steep price just for a ticket considering the average cost to attend an MLB game with two beers, a hot dog and parking is $67.39,” wrote TN Bets.

Fenway Park beat out Yankee Stadium by a narrow 71 cents, sending the hometown stadium of the New York Yankees to No. 3 on the list (Yankees fans pay $95.91).

Hockey fans at TD Garden pay an average of $162.36, second only to New York Rangers fans at Madison Square Garden in New York City who pay $182.43. The league average is $114.47. What’s more, fans of the Boston Bruins pay the most for parking at $29.

When it comes to basketball, Boston Celtics games at TD Garden are the No. 4 most expensive in the nation, with fans paying an average of $167.16. The most expensive stadium for basketball is Madison Square Garden, where New York Knicks fans pay $260.38, according to the report. The league average is $120.13

The New England Patriots ranked No. 8 among most expensive NFL stadiums, with fans paying an average of $185.70 per game. The most expensive place to watch NFL football in America is Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, where fans of the Las Vegas Raiders will pay $236.97 (Raiders home games were fan-free in 2020 due to the pandemic). The league average is $157.07.

The site used Team Marketing Report’s 2019-2020 Fan Cost Index report to comprise the rankings.

The site also surveyed 2,020 sports fans from around the country between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19 about when they think sport fans will return to stadiums and 37 percent said sometime this year while 21 percent said not until 2022.

