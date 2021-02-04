Boston has one of the 25 best distilleries in the U.S., according to Yelp

A taste of local flavors is “a must” when visiting new destinations, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, and so travelers are adding craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries to their itineraries.

Boston visitors will get plenty of local flavor at GrandTen Distillery, recently named among the 25 best distilleries in the U.S. in a list created by Yelp for Travel + Leisure. GrandTen Distillery, owned and operated by cousins Spencer McMinn and Matt Nuernberger, ranked No. 24 on the list. The No. 1 spot went to Castle & Key in Frankfort, Kentucky.

“Breweries and wineries are often top of mind for Yelpers looking for a tasting experience, but local distilleries offer an extra kick to try locally made spirits,” Tara Lewis, Yelp’s trend expert, told Travel + Leisure.

GrandTen’s flagship product, Wire Works American Gin, “celebrates the history of the famous South Boston iron foundry that occupied the space where we now distill,” according to the company’s website.

“All of our products are produced in very small batches and distilled in copper,” the company wrote on its website. “Every step, from choosing the raw ingredients to bottling and labeling, is done by hand.”

To comprise the list, Yelp ranked distilleries using factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews and then chose a limit of three businesses per state for geographic diversity.

Travel + Leisure reminded visitors to check with the distilleries before planning a trip due to possible limited offerings or restricted hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tours have been suspended at GrandTen Distillery because of COVID-19, according to its website, but the distillery is open for retail purchases, curbside pick-up, and weekend cocktails.

View the entire list of 25 best distilleries in the U.S.