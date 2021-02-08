New England has 2 of the 11 best small towns in America, according to Travel + Leisure

Two New England destinations worth visiting year round just landed on Travel + Leisure magazine’s list of best small towns in America.

The travel publication recently released a list of 11 of the best small towns in America, and included Kennebunkport, Maine, and Stowe, Vermont.

“From quaint downtown districts to stunning natural scenery, these towns offer something for every type of traveler, and they’re ideal for weekend trips and relaxing vacations,” the publication wrote about its picks, which all have less than 15,000 residents.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Kennebunkport:

“This southern Maine town calls itself ‘the place to be all year’ and offers a range of activities available in all four seasons. Of course, Kennebunkport is most popular during the summer, when you can visit the beaches, go boating, and eat lobster rolls under the sun, but the town also goes all out for the holidays with its annual Christmas Prelude.”

And here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Stowe:

“Located in northern Vermont, Stowe is another mountain town worth visiting year-round. During the spring and summer months, visitors can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and biking, and come winter, skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort is a popular choice. Autumn is a particularly beautiful time to visit this charming small town, as the leaves turn vivid shades of red, orange, and gold, making it one of the best places to see fall foliage in the United States.”

The publication strongly recommended that visitors check local restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 as well as “take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration” before planning a trip. Here are the current travel restrictions for visitors to Maine and the current travel restrictions for visitors to Vermont.

View the entire list of 11 of the best small towns in America.