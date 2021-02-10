Rental cabins are trending this year. Take a look at 10 popular cabin getaways across New England.

"There’s so much to love about cabins, especially now."

A rental cabin in Jackson, N.H. listed on Airbnb.
A rental cabin in Jackson, New Hampshire, listed on Airbnb. –Airbnb
By
Boston.com Staff
February 10, 2021

Rental cabins, surrounded by acres of land and full of rustic charm, are trending this year with travelers, say vacation rental companies.

Vrbo says cabin rentals have increased nearly 25 percent this year, most likely due to a “booming interest” in the great outdoors and a hunger for non-urban destinations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Entire homes have officially replaced apartments as the top space type among guests in 2021, providing controlled, private space for everyone,” according to Airbnb. “More off the beaten path stays like cabins and cottages crack the top five space types for 2021 trips, replacing villas and townhouses from 2020.”

“There’s so much to love about cabins, especially now,” said Melanie Fish, a Vrbo travel expert, in a statement. “In addition to providing a sense of comfort and charm, cabins are built for quality family time playing board games, warming up by the fire and enjoying nature. Vrbo has been adding to its selection of cabins for 25 years, so it’s great to see this traditional vacation home mainstay really having a moment, with people discovering or rediscovering them for a family road trip, a Flexcation or a Valentine’s Day romantic getaway.”

Ahead, discover 10 popular cabin rentals across New England listed on Vrbo and Airbnb. As always, travelers crossing state lines should follow all state travel restrictions.

A log cabin in Great Barrington

A cabin listed on Vrbo in Great Barrington. —Vrbo

This 7,500-square-foot log cabin on 10 acres in the Berkshires boasts its own movie theater. It also has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a large living room fireplace, and a billiard room complete with a bar, pool table, poker table, black jack table, foosball, and flat screen TV for $1,875 per night. You can research Massachusetts travel restrictions here.

Rustic cabin on a babbling brook in Monterey

A secluded cabin in Monterey listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

Travelers seeking “total privacy with nothing but the sound of rushing water to lull you to sleep” will find it at Overbrook, a secluded cabin nestled beside a babbling brook with three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a patio for $229 per night. You can research Massachusetts travel restrictions here.

Three-story cabin in Jackson, New Hampshire

A rental cabin in Jackson, New Hampshire, listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb
There’s a top-floor loft at this three-story cabin in the White Mountains, with a sitting area, master bedroom and bathroom, and gorgeous view of the mountains. The property includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a porch, two gas fireplaces, and a hot tub for $326 per night. You can research New Hampshire travel restrictions here.

Cabin getaway in North Conway, New Hampshire

A cabin in North Conway, New Hampshire, listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

After a day of skiing, shopping, or dining at nearby venues, guests can relax in this four-bedroom, three-bathroom cabin in the White Mountains with cathedral ceilings, a pool table, fireplace, wood stove, and full front deck and covered back deck for $450 per night. You can research New Hampshire travel restrictions here.

White Mountains cabin in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

White Mountains cabin in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, listed on Vrbo —Vrbo

There’s a game room in this 6,538-square-foot cabin on 5 acres featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-story stone glass fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, wraparound deck, and fire pit for $579 per night. You can research New Hampshire travel restrictions here.

A cabin escape in Bridgton, Maine

A cabin in Bridgton, Maine, listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom cabin on a 20-acre lot has a chef’s kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, master bedroom and master bath with a jacuzzi tub, wraparound covered porch, heated three-car garage, and outdoor patio area with a fire pit for $700 per night. You can research Maine travel restrictions here.

Trailside cabin in Gouldsboro, Maine

A cabin for rent on Airbnb in Gouldsboro, Maine. —Airbnb

Guests at this three-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin on 40 acres have access to plenty of trails, a beach, and aren’t far from Prospect and Winter harbors and Schoodic Peninsula at Acadia National Park. The property, which is listed for $183 per night, also has a gas fireplace and outdoor fire pit. You can research Maine travel restrictions here.

Private cabin in Stowe, Vermont

A cabin listing in Stowe, Vermont, on Vrbo. —Vrbo
Guests can soak in a year-round outdoor hot tub at this two-bedroom, one-bathroom log cabin with a fireplace and mountain view set on 5 acres for $395 per night. You can research Vermont travel restrictions here.

A lakefront cabin in Sherman, Connecticut

A cabin for rent on Airbnb in Sherman, Connecticut. —Airbnb

Guests can embrace lakeside living from the porch of this cabin overlooking Candlewood Lake. The property offers two bedrooms with picture windows overlooking the lake, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a large fireplace, and private water access from the shore or dock for $395 per night. You can research Connecticut travel restrictions here.

A waterfront cabin in Chepachet, Rhode Island

A cabin for rent on Airbnb in Chepachet, Rhode Island. —Airbnb

Guests enjoy “spectacular sunsets” from the deck of this one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin located 30 minutes from Providence on the Ponagansett Reservoir that costs $164 per night. You can research Rhode Island travel restrictions here.

