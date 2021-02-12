This Mass. camping spot ranked among the best outdoor stays in the U.S. in 2021

"I like to see the happy faces, to see people enjoying the property."

Bill Tinker tends to his goats on Rosy Goat Farm in Hardwick.
Bill Tinker tends to his goats on Rosy Goat Farm in Gilbertville. –Rosy Goat Farm
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 12, 2021

Trisha Tinker opened up her small family farm to campers three years ago and has been delighted with the results.

Related Links

It appears campers are delighted too, since they helped Rosy Goat Farm in Gilbertville land on a list of America’s best Hipcamps to visit in 2021.

Hipcamp, an Airbnb-like marketplace for outdoor stays that includes tent camping, glamping, cabins, treehouses, and more, comprised the list by asking readers to vote for their favorite properties from its top-performing listings based on bookings, reviews, and ratings.

“This has become such a fun thing,” said Tinker, who runs the farm with her husband Bill. “I like to see the happy faces, to see people enjoying the property. We show what a small farm is like. You can see the chickens and ducks all being chickens and ducks.”

Advertisement

Some folks even ask to help with farm chores and Tinker said she is happy to oblige.

“They get to see me milk a goat and there’s people who are like, ‘Can I try it?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,'” Tinker said.

Tinker said her farm has been a great place for visitors to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic because it offers just one campsite with an outhouse on the 15-acre property. The farm accepts campers from April to November and complies with Hipcamp’s COVID-19 safety standards.

The Tinkers share many ideas for day trips on their Hipcamp listing, such as the East Quabbin Land Trust in Hardwick, where folks can access the Mass Central Rail Trail, Rock House Reservation in West Brookfield, Lost Towns Brewing Company in Gilbertville, and the Hardwick Winery in Hardwick. Also, there’s the nearby Ware-Hardwick Covered Bridge, one of the state’s surviving 19th century covered bridges.

Other New England stays on Hipcamp’s list: Howling Goat Farm and Grange in Maine; Christopher S.’s Land, Franconia Forest in N.H.; and Forested Tent Sites at Birdhous in Vermont, and Michelberry Forest Gardens in Connecticut;

View the entire list of America’s best Hipamps to visit in 2021.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Outdoors Massachusetts Rankings Massachusetts Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Airlines Blocking Seats
JETBLUE
JetBlue is the best airline in more ways than one, according to USA Today readers February 12, 2021 | 2:23 PM
A rental cabin in Jackson, N.H. listed on Airbnb.
Travel
Rental cabins are trending this year. Take a look at 10 popular cabin getaways across New England. February 10, 2021 | 12:58 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian talks at the new $3.9 billion Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Bastian says travel demand will be weak for the next couple months, but he's holding onto hope for a summer “surge
Travel
Delta CEO calls mandating negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travelers 'a horrible idea' February 10, 2021 | 12:06 PM
A view of Manchester, New Hampshire from across the Merrimack River.
THE BEST
New England town named one of the best places to retire by Travel + Leisure February 9, 2021 | 11:50 PM
Stowe, Vermont.
The Best
New England is home to 2 of the best small towns in America February 8, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Cousins Spencer McMinn (left) and Matt Nuernberger combined their knowledge of science and business to create Grand Ten Distilling.
The Best
This Boston distillery just ranked among the best in the U.S. February 4, 2021 | 1:49 PM
The Faraway courtyard.
Travel
Peek inside Faraway Nantucket, which opens this summer February 3, 2021 | 3:51 PM
Handout
Flights
Take a look at JetBlue's new private suites in business class February 3, 2021 | 1:33 PM
Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
Travel
New England has 6 of the 50 best resorts in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report February 2, 2021 | 8:30 AM
A couple kiss, at the Barcelona airport, Spain, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Love is all around
Boston.com readers share their airport love stories ahead of Valentine's Day February 1, 2021 | 12:02 PM
An American Airlines plane.
The Worst
Here's why American Airlines ranked as the worst airline in America once again January 29, 2021 | 3:22 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston City skyline on March 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Local gyms and health clubs have been shut down across the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have still been encouraged to exercise outside while social distancing. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Travel
These 2 Boston sports stadiums ranked among the top 3 most expensive in the nation January 29, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Flights
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic January 28, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Igloo at Woods Hill Pier 4
Brrr!
It's frigid. These igloos and fire pits are open. January 28, 2021 | 2:07 PM
The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I. will begin offering these luxury yurts for private dining on Feb. 5
The Best
New England city named among best places to travel in February January 25, 2021 | 1:58 PM
A winter trail at World's End in Hingham.
Take a hike
Boston.com readers share hiking trails discovered during the pandemic January 22, 2021 | 5:42 PM
The John Adams Presidential Suite at the Boston Harbor Hotel.
The Best
An iconic Boston hotel just ranked among the top 10 hotels in North America January 22, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Steamship Authority ferry
Summer Travel
Ferry sales are 'robust' for summer travel to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, says Steamship Authority January 22, 2021 | 12:49 PM
Acorn Street in Beacon Hill.
Acorn St.
Boston boasts one of the most beautiful alleys in the world, according to USA Today January 16, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Herring Cove at sunset
The Best
A Mass. destination ranked among the 30 best Valentine's Day getaways January 15, 2021 | 10:35 AM
A plane at Logan Airport.
Travel
The FAA's 'unruly passenger' policy just got stricter January 14, 2021 | 4:31 PM
A hiking trail at Haggetts Pond in Andover.
Hiking
Share a Mass. hiking trail you discovered during the pandemic January 13, 2021 | 4:26 PM
An American Airlines plane.
Travel
American Airlines is launching Saturday service from Boston to this warm-weather destination January 13, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Mount Desert Island
Travel
USA Today experts want to visit these New England destinations January 12, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Airlines Blocking Seats
Flights
Report: JetBlue among the world's most COVID-19 compliant airlines January 11, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Church Street Marketplace located in Burlington, Vermont.
Travel
Here's why a Vermont city is being compared to Copenhagen January 11, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod.
Travel
New England's most popular Airbnb and Vrbo rentals last year, from lake houses to treehouses January 11, 2021 | 10:20 AM
Full moon rise over Annisquam Harbor Lighthouse in Gloucester, MA on Cape Ann, Massachusetts. Photography image taken from Wingaersheek Beach.
Photos
These 9 shots by a Natick photographer capture the beauty of Mass. lighthouses January 9, 2021 | 11:41 AM
East Haddam
NYT
New England town lands on NYT's '52 Places to Love' list for 2021 January 8, 2021 | 1:04 PM
18skiresorts - A skier descends the Tramway trail at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Paul Hayes for the Boston Globe)
Travel
Boston.com readers share their experiences skiing with COVID-19 restrictions January 5, 2021 | 2:20 PM