This Mass. camping spot ranked among the best outdoor stays in the U.S. in 2021

Trisha Tinker opened up her small family farm to campers three years ago and has been delighted with the results.

It appears campers are delighted too, since they helped Rosy Goat Farm in Gilbertville land on a list of America’s best Hipcamps to visit in 2021.

Hipcamp, an Airbnb-like marketplace for outdoor stays that includes tent camping, glamping, cabins, treehouses, and more, comprised the list by asking readers to vote for their favorite properties from its top-performing listings based on bookings, reviews, and ratings.

“This has become such a fun thing,” said Tinker, who runs the farm with her husband Bill. “I like to see the happy faces, to see people enjoying the property. We show what a small farm is like. You can see the chickens and ducks all being chickens and ducks.”

Some folks even ask to help with farm chores and Tinker said she is happy to oblige.

“They get to see me milk a goat and there’s people who are like, ‘Can I try it?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,'” Tinker said.

Tinker said her farm has been a great place for visitors to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic because it offers just one campsite with an outhouse on the 15-acre property. The farm accepts campers from April to November and complies with Hipcamp’s COVID-19 safety standards.

The Tinkers share many ideas for day trips on their Hipcamp listing, such as the East Quabbin Land Trust in Hardwick, where folks can access the Mass Central Rail Trail, Rock House Reservation in West Brookfield, Lost Towns Brewing Company in Gilbertville, and the Hardwick Winery in Hardwick. Also, there’s the nearby Ware-Hardwick Covered Bridge, one of the state’s surviving 19th century covered bridges.

Other New England stays on Hipcamp’s list: Howling Goat Farm and Grange in Maine; Christopher S.’s Land, Franconia Forest in N.H.; and Forested Tent Sites at Birdhous in Vermont, and Michelberry Forest Gardens in Connecticut;

View the entire list of America’s best Hipamps to visit in 2021.