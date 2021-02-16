9 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Boston and beyond

From museum exhibits to virtual book discussions to walking tours.

The African Meeting House, owned and operated by the Museum of Afro-American History, is one stop on the Black Heritage Trail.
The African Meeting House, owned and operated by the Museum of Afro-American History, is one stop on the Black Heritage Trail. –Handout Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 16, 2021 | 5:00 AM

Black History Month celebrations are taking place across the city this month, with plenty of virtual programming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

“In Boston, we know our greatest strength is our diversity, and now, more than ever, we must continue our dedication to celebrating communities throughout Boston,” said Mayor Walsh, in a statement. “Black History Month is an opportunity to honor our city’s Black communities and champion leaders who’ve played a critical role in strengthening our city’s commitment to racial justice.”

Ahead, discover nine ways you can celebrate Black history this month in Boston and beyond.

Learn about Boston’s jazz history at the Museum of African American History

The Museum of African American History’s new exhibit, “Jazz Scene in Boston: Telling the Local Story,” details Boston’s rich jazz history. “Through photographs, handbills and posters set in a club-like setting, this colorful exhibit provides a broad view of the Boston scene from the 1940s to the 1980s,” wrote the museum on its website. The museum, named among 15 unmissable Black history museums across America by Fodor’s Travel, includes the African Meeting House, the oldest Black church building in the nation, and the adjacent Abiel Smith School, the oldest building in the country created for the education of Black children. Due to COVID-19, guest must reserve timed tickets 24 hours in advance online. The museum also has a Nantucket location.

Join virtual author events at the Boston Public Library

Advertisement

You can join book talks with authors all month long through virtual events hosted by the Boston Public Library, including an event with Kerri K. Greenidge, author of “Black Radical: The Life and Times of William Monroe Trotter” on Feb. 16; Jennifer Smith Turner, author of “Child Bride,” on Feb. 18; and Anna Malaika Tubbs, author of  “The Three Mothers: How the mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin shaped a nation” on Feb. 23. Those looking for even more reading material can check out the library’s “Black is…” book list, featuring recent books about the Black experience.

Follow the Black Heritage Trail

This 1.6 mile trail through Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood links more than 15 pre-Civil War structures and sites that depict Boston’s Black history. More than half the city’s 2,000 Black people lived on Beacon Hill during the 19th century, according to the city. Sites along the trail include the African Meeting House, which served as a church, school, and gathering place for Black people in the 19th century, Lewis and Harriet Hayden House, an Underground Railroad safe house, and the Museum of African American History’s Abiel Smith School and African American Meeting house. (View a map of the trail.) Other trails full of Black history include the African American Heritage Trail at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge and the New Bedford Black History Trail in New Bedford.

Learn about Black history on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket

Advertisement

“[T]he story of the African-American people of Martha’s Vineyard has two common themes: spirituality and maritime expertise,” according to the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard, which offers 31 stops that celebrate the island’s Black history. The trail includes Shearer Cottage, the first Black-owned guest house on Martha’s Vineyard, the home of Black writer Dorothy West, and the Gospel Tabernacle, a former church for Black people during the mid 20th century. The Nantucket Black Heritage Trail features 10 historic sites, such as the Shelburne House, where Frederick Douglass stayed during his last visit to the island in 1885, and the former secretary of the local women’s anti-slavery society Anna Gardner’s home.

View 20th century works by Black artists at the MFA

The Museum of Fine Arts, which reopened Feb. 3, is offering its first teen-curated exhibition, “Black Histories, Black Futures.” The exhibit features about 50 paintings and works on paper created by Black artists from the 20th century, including painters with connections to Boston, such as Loïs Mailou Jones and Allan Rohan Crite. The works are mostly from the MFA’s collection, but also includes loans from the Museum of the National Center for Afro-American Artists (NCAAA). The exhibit, curated by young scholars as part of a the MFA’s new partnership with local youth empowerment organizations, is on display through June 20.

Savoy: Leon & Willa Mae (1989), Richard Yarde. Watercolor on paper. The Heritage Fund for a Diverse Collection. © Richard Yarde 1989. —MFA

Watch films about the Black experience with the Black History Month Film Festival

You can watch virtual screenings of old and new films this month during the Black History Month Film Festival, courtesy of The Boston Globe. Films include “CodeSwitching,” featuring personal stories from three generations of students in a voluntary desegregation program and “Together — Six Feet Apart,” where a group of dancers and poets from Boston’s inner city share their stories. The festival also includes virtual discussions with filmmakers and film subjects throughout the month. Check out the full schedule of events.

Celebrate local Black musicians at a free virtual concert

Advertisement

Berklee College of Music will present a virtual performance celebrating Black musicians Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. on its YouTube channel during “We Will Rise Summit: Black Artists and the Soul of Our Music.” Faculty members Tia Fuller, Ruka White, and Val Jeanty “will draw on inspiration from gospel, soul, jazz, and dance, showcasing the talents of Berklee’s Black student community,” according to the school’s website. The program will include student speakers, words, dance, and music.

Take the Boston Black Restaurant Challenge

Are you looking to support Black-owned restaurants in the area? This challenge encourages diners to order food from at least one Black-owned restaurant per week throughout the month of February in honor of Black History Month. The Boston Black Restaurant Challenge, which began in 2018, is focusing on takeout and delivery this year due to the pandemic.

Support a Black-owned business

Whether you are looking for real estate, clothing, baked goods, beauty products, or the services of a barbershop, law firm, print shop, or property management company, there are many Black-owned businesses in Boston and beyond to choose from.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel How to Boston History New England Travel Black History Month Books Arts Nantucket Martha's Vineyard Music

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Travel List
Mass. allows quarantine-free travel to two new US destinations February 13, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Airlines Blocking Seats
JETBLUE
JetBlue is the best airline in more ways than one, according to USA Today readers February 12, 2021 | 2:23 PM
Bill Tinker tends to his goats on Rosy Goat Farm in Hardwick.
Camping
This Mass. camping spot ranked among the best outdoor stays in the U.S. in 2021 February 12, 2021 | 9:33 AM
A rental cabin in Jackson, N.H. listed on Airbnb.
Travel
Rental cabins are trending this year. Take a look at 10 popular cabin getaways across New England. February 10, 2021 | 12:58 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian talks at the new $3.9 billion Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Bastian says travel demand will be weak for the next couple months, but he's holding onto hope for a summer “surge
Travel
Delta CEO calls mandating negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travelers 'a horrible idea' February 10, 2021 | 12:06 PM
A view of Manchester, New Hampshire from across the Merrimack River.
THE BEST
New England town named one of the best places to retire by Travel + Leisure February 9, 2021 | 11:50 PM
Stowe, Vermont.
The Best
New England is home to 2 of the best small towns in America February 8, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Cousins Spencer McMinn (left) and Matt Nuernberger combined their knowledge of science and business to create Grand Ten Distilling.
The Best
This Boston distillery just ranked among the best in the U.S. February 4, 2021 | 1:49 PM
The Faraway courtyard.
Travel
Peek inside Faraway Nantucket, which opens this summer February 3, 2021 | 3:51 PM
Flights
Take a look at JetBlue's new private suites in business class February 3, 2021 | 1:33 PM
Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
Travel
New England has 6 of the 50 best resorts in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report February 2, 2021 | 8:30 AM
A couple kiss, at the Barcelona airport, Spain, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Love is all around
Boston.com readers share their airport love stories ahead of Valentine's Day February 1, 2021 | 12:02 PM
An American Airlines plane.
The Worst
Here's why American Airlines ranked as the worst airline in America once again January 29, 2021 | 3:22 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston City skyline on March 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Local gyms and health clubs have been shut down across the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have still been encouraged to exercise outside while social distancing. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Travel
These 2 Boston sports stadiums ranked among the top 3 most expensive in the nation January 29, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Flights
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic January 28, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Igloo at Woods Hill Pier 4
Brrr!
It's frigid. These igloos and fire pits are open. January 28, 2021 | 2:07 PM
The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I. will begin offering these luxury yurts for private dining on Feb. 5
The Best
New England city named among best places to travel in February January 25, 2021 | 1:58 PM
A winter trail at World's End in Hingham.
Take a hike
Boston.com readers share hiking trails discovered during the pandemic January 22, 2021 | 5:42 PM
The John Adams Presidential Suite at the Boston Harbor Hotel.
The Best
An iconic Boston hotel just ranked among the top 10 hotels in North America January 22, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Steamship Authority ferry
Summer Travel
Ferry sales are 'robust' for summer travel to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, says Steamship Authority January 22, 2021 | 12:49 PM
Acorn Street in Beacon Hill.
Acorn St.
Boston boasts one of the most beautiful alleys in the world, according to USA Today January 16, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Herring Cove at sunset
The Best
A Mass. destination ranked among the 30 best Valentine's Day getaways January 15, 2021 | 10:35 AM
A plane at Logan Airport.
Travel
The FAA's 'unruly passenger' policy just got stricter January 14, 2021 | 4:31 PM
A hiking trail at Haggetts Pond in Andover.
Hiking
Share a Mass. hiking trail you discovered during the pandemic January 13, 2021 | 4:26 PM
An American Airlines plane.
Travel
American Airlines is launching Saturday service from Boston to this warm-weather destination January 13, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Mount Desert Island
Travel
USA Today experts want to visit these New England destinations January 12, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Airlines Blocking Seats
Flights
Report: JetBlue among the world's most COVID-19 compliant airlines January 11, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Church Street Marketplace located in Burlington, Vermont.
Travel
Here's why a Vermont city is being compared to Copenhagen January 11, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod.
Travel
New England's most popular Airbnb and Vrbo rentals last year, from lake houses to treehouses January 11, 2021 | 10:20 AM
Full moon rise over Annisquam Harbor Lighthouse in Gloucester, MA on Cape Ann, Massachusetts. Photography image taken from Wingaersheek Beach.
Photos
These 9 shots by a Natick photographer capture the beauty of Mass. lighthouses January 9, 2021 | 11:41 AM