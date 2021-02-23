A New England beach just ranked among the top 10 beaches in the U.S.

It’s never too early to think about beach season in New England — especially when a regional beach is named among the best in the nation.

Tripadvisor on Tuesday released a list of the 25 best beaches in the U.S., and Ogunquit Beach in Maine ranked No. 7.

The No. 1 beach in America is St. Pete Beach in Florida.

“Yeah, we wish we were there, too,” Tripadvisor wrote about the top picks. “White sands, rugged coastlines, the works — these are the beaches that travelers dream of all year long.”

Ogunquit Beach keeps climbing the list: The sandy spot ranked No. 15 last year and No. 18 in 2019. Race Point Beach in Provincetown, which ranked No. 21 last year and No. 24 the year before, did not make this year’s list.

Advertisement

According to Tripadvisor, travelers say the following about Ogunquit Beach: “At high tide you can walk out hundreds of feet and still be only waist high.” The top-rated thing to do near Ogunquit Beach is check out the scenic outlooks of Perkins Cove, according to the travel site.

“Your last trip to the beach probably feels like a lifetime ago, but with vaccine programs rolling out worldwide, safely making that beach getaway a reality just might be in reach!” said Christine Maguire, vice president and general manager of global media business at Tripadvisor, in a statement. “In fact, a recent Tripadvisor survey revealed that 60 percent of travelers are very likely to take a beach trip in 2021.”

The list is part of the travel website’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The winning beaches were determined based on traveler reviews and ratings posted to Tripadvisor by users over a 12-month period, as well as the volume of “saves” for beaches since many travelers in 2020 were unable to travel.

View the entire list of 25 best beaches in the U.S.