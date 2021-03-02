Mass. has 4 of the 50 best coastal towns in the U.S., according to Big 7 Travel

Travelers will find history, culture, and plenty of natural beauty in four Massachusetts towns that offer some of America’s best coastal escapes, according to Big 7 Travel.

The travel website recently released a list the 50 best coastal towns in the United States and included four local spots: Nantucket, Provincetown, Chatham, and Wellfleet. A total of 13 New England destinations made the list, which was topped by No. 1 Carmel-by-the-Sea in California.

Here’s what the website wrote about Nantucket, the top-ranked New England destination at No. 2:

Nantucket is literally the definition of classic New England island. With its lovely cobblestoned streets, dune-loaded beaches and beautiful architecture, it’s certainly got a lot to brag about. Its history as a 19-century whaling hub has left it frozen in time and is part of what pulls visitors from all corners of the country every year. The island’s history warrants a visit by itself, but the gorgeous beaches, world class food and romantic atmosphere are certainly a cherry on top.

Big 7 Travel lauded the Cape’s Provincetown (No. 24) for its centuries-old cobblestone streets, restaurants, and nightlife; Chatham (No. 31) for its architecture and 19th-century lighthouse; and Wellfleet (No. 38) for “some of the most pristine beaches in the state,” including Cape Cod National Seashore’s Marconi Beach, which it called “a gorgeous slice of heaven.”

Other New England towns on the list: Rhode Island’s Narragansett (No. 3); Maine’s Kennebunkport (No. 7), Bar Harbor (No. 11), Camden (No. 29), and Ogunquit (No. 41); New Hampshire’s New Castle (No. 20) and Hampton Beach (No. 22); and Connecticut’s Mystic (No. 23) and Niantic (No. 33).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors should “check COVID-19-related local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures in advance of making any travel plans,” noted Big 7 Travel.

View the entire list of the 50 best coastal towns in the United States.