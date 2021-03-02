Mass. has 4 of the 50 best coastal towns in the U.S., according to Big 7 Travel

The towns are full of history, culture, and natural beauty.

Madasket Beach at sunset.
Madaket Beach on Nantucket at sunset in 2014. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 7 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 2, 2021

Travelers will find history, culture, and plenty of natural beauty in four Massachusetts towns that offer some of America’s best coastal escapes, according to Big 7 Travel.

Related Links

The travel website recently released a list the 50 best coastal towns in the United States and included four local spots: Nantucket, Provincetown, Chatham, and Wellfleet. A total of 13 New England destinations made the list, which was topped by No. 1 Carmel-by-the-Sea in California.

Here’s what the website wrote about Nantucket, the top-ranked New England destination at No. 2:

Nantucket is literally the definition of classic New England island. With its lovely cobblestoned streets, dune-loaded beaches and beautiful architecture, it’s certainly got a lot to brag about. Its history as a 19-century whaling hub has left it frozen in time and is part of what pulls visitors from all corners of the country every year. The island’s history warrants a visit by itself, but the gorgeous beaches, world class food and romantic atmosphere are certainly a cherry on top.

Big 7 Travel lauded the Cape’s Provincetown (No. 24) for its centuries-old cobblestone streets, restaurants, and nightlife; Chatham (No. 31) for its architecture and 19th-century lighthouse; and Wellfleet (No. 38) for “some of the most pristine beaches in the state,” including Cape Cod National Seashore’s Marconi Beach, which it called “a gorgeous slice of heaven.”

Advertisement

Other New England towns on the list: Rhode Island’s Narragansett (No. 3); Maine’s Kennebunkport (No. 7), Bar Harbor (No. 11), Camden (No. 29), and Ogunquit (No. 41); New Hampshire’s New Castle (No. 20) and Hampton Beach (No. 22); and Connecticut’s Mystic (No. 23) and Niantic (No. 33).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors should “check COVID-19-related local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures in advance of making any travel plans,” noted Big 7 Travel.

View the entire list of the 50 best coastal towns in the United States.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Massachusetts Rankings Summer Road Trips The Cape Nantucket Massachusetts Travel Cape Cod Travel
Conversation

This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com


A plane at Logan Airport.
Travel
These are the 3 least punctual U.S. airlines of 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation March 1, 2021 | 3:17 PM
A TSA agent checked a passenger who chose not to go through a scanner at Logan Airport in 2010.
Travel
One of the 10 most unusual items confiscated by the TSA in 2020 was found at Logan Airport March 1, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Boston, MA: 04-06-20: A mask wearing man set up a hammock between two trees along the Charles River on the Esplanade today and relaxed as other mask wearing people ran and cycled by him. (Jim Davis Globe Staff). coronavirus, COVID-19 reporter: steve annear
The Best
USA Today readers say Boston has one of the country's 10 best riverwalks February 26, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Drives
3 Mass. routes are now National Scenic Byways February 26, 2021 | 1:18 PM
Vaccination passports
Vaccination 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms February 26, 2021 | 8:25 AM
Beachgoers in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021. Experts say that tourists could come back in the spring or summer but that more profitable business travelers could stay away for a year or longer.
Summer Travel
We could be traveling again by summer. This is what to consider before you plan. February 24, 2021 | 4:28 PM
AJet Blue jet taxies near an American Airlines jet parked at its gate at Boston's Logan International Airport.
Flights
JetBlue and American's new partnership gives Boston travelers more choices February 24, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Interior view of a refurbished Airstream camper at So Cal Vintage Trailer. (Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post)
Travel
Want an Airstream trailer during the pandemic? You are definitely not alone. February 24, 2021 | 9:50 AM
Ogunquit Beach in Maine was named one of the top 25 beaches in the U.S. by users of Tripadvisor.com.
The Best
A New England beach just ranked among the top 10 beaches in the U.S. February 23, 2021 | 10:28 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: A general view of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament on January 16, 2019 in London, England. The government suffered a historic defeat in the House of Commons last night as MPs voted 432 to 202 to reject Theresa May's Brexit Deal. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately tabled a motion of no confidence in the government that will be debated and voted on later today. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Flights
United to launch new route from Boston to Europe February 22, 2021 | 12:18 PM
A plane at Logan Airport.
Flights
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details February 22, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Boeing 777s
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded February 22, 2021 | 7:30 AM
Emergency Landing
'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare February 22, 2021 | 7:15 AM
Clearwater, Fla., last week. Without business travelers, who generate the bulk of profits, airlines are trying to cater to leisure travelers undeterred by the pandemic.
Flights
Airlines still don’t know when passengers will return February 19, 2021 | 8:27 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel is one of three five-star hotels in Boston, according to Forbes.
THE BEST
These 3 Boston hotels ranked among the best in the country February 16, 2021 | 9:00 AM
The African Meeting House, owned and operated by the Museum of Afro-American History, is one stop on the Black Heritage Trail.
Black History Month
9 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Boston and beyond February 16, 2021 | 5:00 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Travel List
Mass. allows quarantine-free travel to two new US destinations February 13, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Airlines Blocking Seats
JETBLUE
JetBlue is the best airline in more ways than one, according to USA Today readers February 12, 2021 | 2:23 PM
Bill Tinker tends to his goats on Rosy Goat Farm in Hardwick.
Camping
This Mass. camping spot ranked among the best outdoor stays in the U.S. in 2021 February 12, 2021 | 9:33 AM
A rental cabin in Jackson, N.H. listed on Airbnb.
Travel
Rental cabins are trending this year. Take a look at 10 popular cabin getaways across New England. February 10, 2021 | 12:58 PM
Travel
Delta CEO calls mandating negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travelers 'a horrible idea' February 10, 2021 | 12:06 PM
A view of Manchester, New Hampshire from across the Merrimack River.
THE BEST
New England town named one of the best places to retire by Travel + Leisure February 9, 2021 | 11:50 PM
Stowe, Vermont.
The Best
New England is home to 2 of the best small towns in America February 8, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Cousins Spencer McMinn (left) and Matt Nuernberger combined their knowledge of science and business to create Grand Ten Distilling.
The Best
This Boston distillery just ranked among the best in the U.S. February 4, 2021 | 1:49 PM
The Faraway courtyard.
Travel
Peek inside Faraway Nantucket, which opens this summer February 3, 2021 | 3:51 PM
Flights
Take a look at JetBlue's new private suites in business class February 3, 2021 | 1:33 PM
Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.
Travel
New England has 6 of the 50 best resorts in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report February 2, 2021 | 8:30 AM
A couple kiss, at the Barcelona airport, Spain, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Love is all around
Boston.com readers share their airport love stories ahead of Valentine's Day February 1, 2021 | 12:02 PM
An American Airlines plane.
The Worst
Here's why American Airlines ranked as the worst airline in America once again January 29, 2021 | 3:22 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston City skyline on March 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Local gyms and health clubs have been shut down across the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have still been encouraged to exercise outside while social distancing. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Travel
These 2 Boston sports stadiums ranked among the top 3 most expensive in the nation January 29, 2021 | 1:10 PM