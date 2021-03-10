These 4 historic Kennebunkport homes have been transformed into a luxury village resort

The resort debuts this spring.

The James Fairfield House, part of the Kennebunkport Captains Collection.
The James Fairfield House, part of the Kennebunkport Captains Collection. –Lark Hotels
By
Boston.com Staff
March 10, 2021

Four historic homes in downtown Kennebunkport, Maine, have been transformed into a luxury village resort debuting this spring.

Massachusetts-based hotel development and management company Lark Hotels renovated and redesigned the four small boutique inns this winter, all located within a two-block radius, and rebranded them the Kennebunkport Captains Collection. Lark Hotels prides itself in offering “modern luxury in the heart of an iconic destination,” according to a press release.

The resort is comprised of the William Jefferds House, which is currently open; James Fairfield House, which opens April 1; and Nathaniel Lord Mansion and Acton Patterson House, both slated to open May 15.

“These properties represent a significant piece of history in Kennebunkport and Maine,” wrote Lark Hotels. “Each property originally belonged to the daughters and son-in-laws of Captain Daniel Walker, a successful merchant and sea captain in the 1700s. After passing through generations of Kennebunkport’s seafaring families, all four properties have been preserved and united to create a singular village resort experience in downtown Kennebunkport.”

The resort is just steps from the downtown area’s many restaurants and shops and offers 45 guest rooms that range from petite single rooms to multi-room suites and boast local art, working fireplaces, four-poster beds, and private access to screened-in porches. Each home has a different look and feel, all designed by Massachusetts-based interior designers Rob Blood and Megan Kennedy of Elder & Ash.

The William Jefferds House. —Read McKendree

The William Jefferds House, built in 1804, is a two-story Federal-style building with original architectural features such as intricate moldings and woodwork. The property offers 16 rooms done in white and neutral colors, heirloom furnishings, local landscape paintings, and is described by Lark Hotels as “serene, airy, and sunlit.” This is the pet-friendly home of the group, with private entrances that allow for easy access for travelers with dogs.

A bedroom inside the William Jefferds House. —Read McKendree

The “artful and eclectic” James Fairfield House, built in 1813, offers nine rooms designed with bold colors, sporting modern upholstered furnishings and working fireplaces, and decorated with abstract works of art, all created by Maine artists.

The Acton Patterson House. —Lark Hotels
The Acton Patterson House, built in 1807, offers four rooms designed with cozy plaids and distressed leather furnishings with original woodwork, according to Lark Hotels. There are dining and living rooms with grand fireplaces in this house, as well as a screened sun porch.

“With a private, intimate feel and plenty of spaces to gather, the Acton Patterson House is perfect for families and groups,” noted Lark Hotels.

The most opulent of the four homes is the Nathaniel Lord Mansion, built in 1814. It offers 16 rooms complete with grand four-poster beds, working fireplaces, and luxurious bedding and draperies and is considered “the luxe jewel of the collection,” wrote Lark Hotels.

The Nathaniel Lord Mansion. —Lark Hotels

“While each house is unique in design, all four are tied together by their sprawling indoor and outdoor common spaces,” Lark Hotels wrote.

The resort’s shared amenities include a grand drawing room, library, dining room, fully-stocked guest pantries, expansive gardens, lounges, breakfast service, a Butler’s Pantry bar, and a curated retail experience. The resort also offers complimentary bicycles, electronic vehicle charging stations, and a courtesy car for travelers looking to explore beyond downtown.

Room rates range from $149 to $659 per night for double occupancy, based on room type and time of stay.

As always, travelers should research COVID-19 travel restrictions before crossing state lines.

