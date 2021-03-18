One of the 10 friendliest towns in America is in Massachusetts, according to Expedia travelers

For the past two years, Expedia travelers have been piling on the praise when it comes to the attitude of folks in one Cape Cod town.

Provincetown, the seaside town known for its beaches, restaurants, art galleries, nightlife, and LGBTQ community, has been described in Expedia reviews as friendly so often it recently snagged a spot on the travel website’s list of America’s friendliest cities and towns in 2021. The Cape’s northernmost town ranked No. 10 on the list. Whitefish, Montana, a resort town and gateway to Glacier National Park, ranked No. 1.

Travelers used words like “friendly, friendliest, and amiable” with the highest frequency for the destinations on the list of 20 friendliest cities and towns when writing travel reviews between January 2019 and December 2020, according to Expedia. When it comes to things to do in Provincetown, travelers recommended checking out the town’s boutique hotels.

Expedia offered the following possible “random acts of kindness” that may have prompted such friendly reviews: “Did a local provide an outstanding dinner recommendation? Were you greeted with smiles and hellos (or at least smiling eyes over a mask)? Was there just overall feel-good energy?”

Friendliness also abounds in Maine, according to Expedia travelers, since three Maine locations made the list. Kennebunkport ranked No. 7, described as “that coastal beach town escape you’ve always dreamed of” and Ogunquit, which is “rife with sandy beaches and grassy dunes,” ranked No. 9. Bar Harbor ranked No. 16, where travelers recommended checking out Acadia National Park.

Expedia hopes the list helps travelers choose future trips.

“After a year in which vacations were few or far between, what better way to ease back into traveling than by choosing a town where you’re sure to receive a warm welcome?” the website wrote.

Provincetown was also named among the 50 best coastal towns in America recently by Big 7 Travel.