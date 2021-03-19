Delta is adding flights to popular leisure destinations this spring

Travelers will have more options out of Logan Airport starting in May.

A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
A Delta Air Lines plane approaching Logan Airport in 2018. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 19, 2021 | 5:32 PM

Delta Air Lines is adding new flights to popular leisure destinations this spring thanks to “renewed optimism and growing customer confidence in upcoming travel,” according to a company press release.

As air travel shows signs of recovery after a devastating year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta-based Delta will add and increase routes to more than 20 mountain, beach, and outdoor destinations, according to the release. Some of the changes will take place at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Saturdays this spring, Delta is beginning new service from Boston to Hilton Head, N.C. The flights to the popular leisure destination, named the No. 1 island in the U.S. in Conde Nast Traveler‘s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, begin on May 8.

Advertisement

The airline is also beginning new service between Boston and Traverse City, Mich., on May 29, where top spring activities include cherry blossom and wine tours, golf, and exploring Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Weekend service between Boston and Myrtle Beach, S.C., begins on May 8, and Saturday service between Boston and Norfolk, Va., begins May 8. It increases to daily service on May 28.

The airline is also increasing access to four Northeast destinations.

“New England’s scenic views and outdoor adventures to places like Acadia National Park offer a diversity of experiences for leisure travelers, which is why Delta is adding more flights to four destinations in the region,” wrote the company in the release.

Bostonians can fly to Bangor, Maine, daily beginning on May 5. The airline is also beefing up service between Atlanta and Burlington, Vermont, as well as between New York and both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard this spring.

“We’re looking forward to reconnecting more customers with their love of travel this summer, with more flights and convenient connections across Delta’s network,” said Joe Esposito, senior vice president of network planning for Delta, in a statement. “Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and those planning a summer getaway will also enjoy Delta’s unparalleled service across the journey from booking to baggage claim.”

Advertisement

Travelers should remain up-to-date on COVID-19 travel restrictions before crossing state lines.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel How to Boston Logan Airport Transportation

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Pedestrians walk down Commercial Street on May 25, 2020 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Massachusetts has begun Phase 1 of reopening after the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown. Beaches reopened and non essential businesses were allowed to operate with curbside pickup. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Travel
This Mass. town just ranked among the most friendly in the U.S. March 18, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Coast Guard Beach, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Most Popular
A Mass. beach is one of the most-visited National Park Service sites March 18, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Boston Light.
Photos
A renowned photographer took these stunning aerial photos of Boston March 17, 2021 | 10:42 AM
Searles Castle (Great Barrington): Edward Francis Searles, an interior decorator, met Mary Hopkins, whose late husband had been part owner of the Southern Pacific Railroad and left her with millions of dollars, according to the castle’s website. Hopkins had Searles work on her home in Massachusetts, which at the time was called Kellogg Terrace, and they were later married. The once private home is now the John Dewey Academy. (Correction: The above castle is located in Great Barrington, not Windham, New Hampshire as indicated in a previous version of this article. The Searles’ owned a different castle in Windham.)
The Best
This Mass. castle ranked among the best in the country March 15, 2021 | 1:26 PM
A guest room at Four Seasons One Dalton, Boston.
Five Diamonds
A luxury hotel in Boston just earned 5 diamonds from AAA March 12, 2021 | 1:12 PM
The James Fairfield House, part of the Kennebunkport Captains Collection.
Travel
These 4 historic Kennebunkport homes have been transformed into a luxury village resort March 10, 2021 | 12:50 PM
A passenger wears a face mask to help prevent against the spread of the coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
Travel
Airline industry pushes U.S. to standardize health papers March 8, 2021 | 8:10 PM
Madasket Beach at sunset.
Travel
These 4 Mass. coastal towns just ranked among the best in America March 2, 2021 | 12:49 PM
A plane at Logan Airport.
Travel
These are the 3 least punctual U.S. airlines of 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation March 1, 2021 | 3:17 PM
A TSA agent checked a passenger who chose not to go through a scanner at Logan Airport in 2010.
Travel
One of the 10 most unusual items confiscated by the TSA in 2020 was found at Logan Airport March 1, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Boston, MA: 04-06-20: A mask wearing man set up a hammock between two trees along the Charles River on the Esplanade today and relaxed as other mask wearing people ran and cycled by him. (Jim Davis Globe Staff). coronavirus, COVID-19 reporter: steve annear
The Best
USA Today readers say Boston has one of the country's 10 best riverwalks February 26, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Drives
3 Mass. routes are now National Scenic Byways February 26, 2021 | 1:18 PM
Vaccination passports
Vaccination 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms February 26, 2021 | 8:25 AM
Summer Travel
We could be traveling again by summer. This is what to consider before you plan. February 24, 2021 | 4:28 PM
AJet Blue jet taxies near an American Airlines jet parked at its gate at Boston's Logan International Airport.
Flights
JetBlue and American's new partnership gives Boston travelers more choices February 24, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Interior view of a refurbished Airstream camper at So Cal Vintage Trailer. (Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post)
Travel
Want an Airstream trailer during the pandemic? You are definitely not alone. February 24, 2021 | 9:50 AM
Ogunquit Beach in Maine was named one of the top 25 beaches in the U.S. by users of Tripadvisor.com.
The Best
A New England beach just ranked among the top 10 beaches in the U.S. February 23, 2021 | 10:28 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: A general view of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament on January 16, 2019 in London, England. The government suffered a historic defeat in the House of Commons last night as MPs voted 432 to 202 to reject Theresa May's Brexit Deal. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately tabled a motion of no confidence in the government that will be debated and voted on later today. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Flights
United to launch new route from Boston to Europe February 22, 2021 | 12:18 PM
A plane at Logan Airport.
Flights
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details February 22, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Boeing 777s
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded February 22, 2021 | 7:30 AM
Emergency Landing
'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare February 22, 2021 | 7:15 AM
Clearwater, Fla., last week. Without business travelers, who generate the bulk of profits, airlines are trying to cater to leisure travelers undeterred by the pandemic.
Flights
Airlines still don’t know when passengers will return February 19, 2021 | 8:27 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel is one of three five-star hotels in Boston, according to Forbes.
THE BEST
These 3 Boston hotels ranked among the best in the country February 16, 2021 | 9:00 AM
The African Meeting House, owned and operated by the Museum of Afro-American History, is one stop on the Black Heritage Trail.
Black History Month
9 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Boston and beyond February 16, 2021 | 5:00 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Travel List
Mass. allows quarantine-free travel to two new US destinations February 13, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Airlines Blocking Seats
JETBLUE
JetBlue is the best airline in more ways than one, according to USA Today readers February 12, 2021 | 2:23 PM
Bill Tinker tends to his goats on Rosy Goat Farm in Hardwick.
Camping
This Mass. camping spot ranked among the best outdoor stays in the U.S. in 2021 February 12, 2021 | 9:33 AM
A rental cabin in Jackson, N.H. listed on Airbnb.
Travel
Rental cabins are trending this year. Take a look at 10 popular cabin getaways across New England. February 10, 2021 | 12:58 PM
Travel
Delta CEO calls mandating negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travelers 'a horrible idea' February 10, 2021 | 12:06 PM
A view of Manchester, New Hampshire from across the Merrimack River.
THE BEST
New England town named one of the best places to retire by Travel + Leisure February 9, 2021 | 11:50 PM