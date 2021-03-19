Delta is adding flights to popular leisure destinations this spring

Delta Air Lines is adding new flights to popular leisure destinations this spring thanks to “renewed optimism and growing customer confidence in upcoming travel,” according to a company press release.

As air travel shows signs of recovery after a devastating year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta-based Delta will add and increase routes to more than 20 mountain, beach, and outdoor destinations, according to the release. Some of the changes will take place at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Saturdays this spring, Delta is beginning new service from Boston to Hilton Head, N.C. The flights to the popular leisure destination, named the No. 1 island in the U.S. in Conde Nast Traveler‘s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, begin on May 8.

The airline is also beginning new service between Boston and Traverse City, Mich., on May 29, where top spring activities include cherry blossom and wine tours, golf, and exploring Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Weekend service between Boston and Myrtle Beach, S.C., begins on May 8, and Saturday service between Boston and Norfolk, Va., begins May 8. It increases to daily service on May 28.

The airline is also increasing access to four Northeast destinations.

“New England’s scenic views and outdoor adventures to places like Acadia National Park offer a diversity of experiences for leisure travelers, which is why Delta is adding more flights to four destinations in the region,” wrote the company in the release.

Bostonians can fly to Bangor, Maine, daily beginning on May 5. The airline is also beefing up service between Atlanta and Burlington, Vermont, as well as between New York and both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard this spring.

“We’re looking forward to reconnecting more customers with their love of travel this summer, with more flights and convenient connections across Delta’s network,” said Joe Esposito, senior vice president of network planning for Delta, in a statement. “Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and those planning a summer getaway will also enjoy Delta’s unparalleled service across the journey from booking to baggage claim.”

Travelers should remain up-to-date on COVID-19 travel restrictions before crossing state lines.