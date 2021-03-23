Airbnb’s top trending destination this spring and summer is in New England

Small beach towns are among the hottest destinations this year, and Airbnb users are pining for southern Maine, according to the booking platform.

Southern Maine is the No. 1 trending destination on Airbnb, based on the growth in searches for trips taking place from March to August in 2021 versus searches in January and February, according to the site. It is the only New England location on the list of 10 destinations.

“When it comes to locations, warm weather locales, small beach towns, and access to state and national parks are fueling spring and summer wanderlust,” wrote Airbnb.

Airbnb featured the following Maine rentals within the company’s announcement: a 500-square-foot one bedroom cottage in Ogunquit overlooking Ogunquit River and one mile from Footbridge Beach and a 6,000-square-foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom beach home in Wells that is walking distance to Drakes Island Beach.

The praise for Maine keeps piling up this year.

Conde Nast Traveler named Maine among 21 places to go in 2021, writing, “At a time when many of us are seeking some solitude and natural wonder, Maine, with its rugged coastline and charming port towns, is an easy sell.”

Kennebunkport landed in the top 10 of Big 7 Travel’s list of 50 best coastal towns in America, a list that also included Bar Harbor, Camden, and Ogunquit. Ogunquit Beach ranked in the top 10 of Tripadvisor’s best 25 beaches in the U.S. and among the top 10 friendliest cities and towns in America by Expedia travelers, along with Kennebunkport. Bar Harbor also made that list, as well as Conde Nast Traveler’s list of best beach towns on the East Coast.

Here are the top 10 trending destinations this spring and summer, according to Airbnb:

Southern Maine Cape May, New Jersey Round Top, Texas Lake Powell, Arizona Cape San Blas, Florida Orderville, Utah Mammoth Cave, Kentucky Kitty Hawk, North Carolina Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Whitefish, Montana

Travelers should remain up-to-date on COVID-19 travel restrictions before crossing state lines.