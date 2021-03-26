RV campground in Maine listed among the 9 ‘most beautiful’ in the U.S.

RV camping has exploded in popularity during the coronvirus pandemic, according to Travel + Leisure, and one of the most scenic RV campgrounds in the country is located in New England.

Schoodic Woods Campground in Winter Harbor, Maine, on the Schoodic Peninsula at Acadia National Park, was recently named among the 9 most beautiful RV campgrounds in the U.S. by the travel publication.

“[A]s any longtime RVer knows, half the battle is finding a campground that has the amenities you need, the space you crave, and the views you want,” wrote T+L, which asked industry experts for their picks and also added a few of their own.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Schoodic Woods Campground: