RV campground in Maine listed among the 9 ‘most beautiful’ in the U.S.
It's located inside a national park.
RV camping has exploded in popularity during the coronvirus pandemic, according to Travel + Leisure, and one of the most scenic RV campgrounds in the country is located in New England.
Schoodic Woods Campground in Winter Harbor, Maine, on the Schoodic Peninsula at Acadia National Park, was recently named among the 9 most beautiful RV campgrounds in the U.S. by the travel publication.
“[A]s any longtime RVer knows, half the battle is finding a campground that has the amenities you need, the space you crave, and the views you want,” wrote T+L, which asked industry experts for their picks and also added a few of their own.
Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Schoodic Woods Campground:
“This National Park Service campground isn’t in the main part of Acadia National Park, but trust us, that’s a good thing. You’ll get all the pros — views and easy access to the park — without the crowds. Jeremy Puglisi, cohost of The RV Atlas podcast, author, and Thor ambassador, explains, ‘An anonymous donor developed this campground, bike paths, and facilities on the Schoodic Peninsula before turning over the property to the National Park Service.'”
Acadia National Park has four campgrounds, and all of them will open this season with reduced capacity due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, according to the park’s website. RV and tent sites are available in each campground.
The Schoodic Woods Campground season runs from May 26 to Oct. 10 this year, but those dates are subject to change. All campsites must be reserved in advance within a 60-day rolling window, and group sites are closed this year.
The campground is about a 75 minute drive from Bar Harbor, near where the main area of Acadia National Park is located. Acadia National Park was one of the 10 most visited national parks in 2020.
As always, travelers should research COVID-19 travel restrictions before crossing state lines.
View the entire list of 9 most beautiful RV campgrounds in the U.S.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.