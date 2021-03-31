A Mass. destination ranked among the 23 most charming towns in America

A picturesque town in western Massachusetts with ties to Norman Rockwell and “charms aplenty” is a worthy road trip destination, according to 24/7 Tempo.

The health and wellness website recently ranked Stockbridge No. 21 among the 23 most charming towns in America. The list is full of small, friendly towns with locations full of nature and history, according to the site. Stonington, Conn., also made the list, ranking No. 22, in part, because of its “extensive beaches, historic seaside homes, and cultural attractions.”

“Stockbridge is a historic town with charms aplenty,” 24/7 Tempo wrote about the Berkshires spot. “As the home of Norman Rockwell it might be regarded as the quintessential charming town.”

The site named the Norman Rockwell Museum, the world-renowned Tanglewood music venue located in both Stockbridge and Lenox, and the Berkshire Botanical Garden, which opens for its 87th season on May 1, as great reasons for visiting the town. Tanglewood will offer a shortened concert season this summer from July 9 to August 16 with about 50 percent of its usual seasonal offerings.

Stockbridge was named the most charming small town in America last year by Big 7 Travel, due to its charming square, historic inns, preserved homes, community events, and local eateries. It was also named the best Christmas town in America last year by Country Living due to its annual event “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas,” during which organizers recreate Norman Rockwell’s 1967 painting “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas).”

“With the vaccination program progressing across the country and the promise of restrictions being eased, people are ready to hit the road again,” wrote the 24/7. “And where better to go than the most charming towns in America?”

The most charming town in the nation is Beaufort, S.C., according to the list.

