Mass. has 2 of the most charming places in America, according to TravelMag

The locations are "uniquely charming."

Nobska Point Lighthouse in Woods Hole.
Nobska Point Lighthouse in Woods Hole. –flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 2, 2021

Two coastal locations in Massachusetts — one on the Cape and one on the North Shore — are so “uniquely charming” that they’re well worth the trip, according to TravelMag.

TravelMag recently released a list of the 30 most charming small cities in America, comprised with the help of industry professionals. The town of Falmouth and the city of Salem made the cut.

America’s cities are full of “location, history and heritage,” TravelMag wrote. “When this balance of factors is just right, you get a uniquely charming place that can offer something to the visitor that’s well worth traveling for.”

Here’s what TravelMag wrote about Falmouth:

“Falmouth, first settled in 1660 … retains a laid-back rural charm, along with all the classic Cape Cod tropes such as the squat, white Nobska Lighthouse, waterfront seafood shacks, quaint wineries, and pleasant sandy beaches. For nature lovers, there are numerous wildlife refuges and conservation areas with hiking and kayaking, such as Waquoit Bay. And when you’re ready to explore farther afield, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket islands are just a short ferry ride away.”

And here’s what the publication wrote about Salem:

“It’s impossible for most people to disassociate Salem from witches. But the site of the infamous witch trials of 1692 has so much more to offer visitors. The Peabody Essex Museum holds a large permanent collection of Asian and American fine art. Being a major early port on the North Atlantic, there are some superb buildings at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, as well as the Friendship of Salem, a 171-foot (52m) replica of an 18th-century trading ship. Okay, you’re probably still wondering about the witches though, and you’d be right to do so, for there are dozens of museums and colonial mansions linked to the city’s gruesome passage of history. A good place to start is a 17th-century wooden building known as The Witch House.”

Three more New England cities made the list: Newport and Providence, R.I., and Portland, Maine.

To comprise the list, TravelMag surveyed “a broad number of professional writers, photographers and travel industry specialists” for their favorite small cities with a population between 10,000 and 250,000.

View the full list of 30 most charming small cities in America.

