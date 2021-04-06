One of the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb is in Massachusetts

A post-and-beam house nestled in the woods near the Appalachian Trail in the Berkshires is one of the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb.

Airbnb released a list of the 11 most wishlisted family-friendly stays in U.S. on Friday, the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel guidance to indicate that people who are fully vaccinated can travel within the U.S. without getting tested or quarantining.

The five-bedroom home in Monterey, listed as “Beautiful Berkshire family house” made the list, as did two other properties in New England: a cottage in Narragansett, R.I., and a cabin in Hancock, Vermont.

Family-friendly travel has grown in importance for travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Airbnb, which said 41 percent of travelers say connecting with family and friends has become “much more” important to them.

The Monterey home sleeps 12, has an outdoor grill, and offers dining areas on its deck, screened-in porch, and garden. There are swings, toys, and books for the kids and a fire pit for making s’mores. The home is near multiple trails, including the famous Appalachian Trail. The stay is also five minutes from the local village, which has a pond where families can swim, kayak, and go fishing.

“The famous Tanglewood and Jacobs Pillow are within 25 minutes and the area is rich in entertainment for all ages and very family friendly,” according to the listing.

The home is listed for $450 per night.