TSA: Passenger volume is steadily rising at New England airports

Passenger volume at New England airports has steadily increased during the first three months of 2021, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The TSA has screened more than two million passengers at the following six major New England airports since Jan. 1: Logan International Airport in Boston, Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I., Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H., and Burlington International Airport in Burlington, Vermont.

The rise in New England passengers is mirroring flight activity across the country, according to the TSA. On April 2, the TSA reported 22 straight days of at least one million passengers screened nationwide. In comparison, between March 16 and December of 2020, passenger volume only reached one million 14 times nationwide.

New England’s six airports have averaged the following daily number of passengers screened per day so far this year: 17,196 in January, 21,566 in February, and 28,110 in March, according to the TSA, and the busiest day of March saw 37,283 people at security checkpoints.

“TSA officers throughout New England are doing a fantastic job handling the uptick in passengers while adhering to our Stay Healthy Stay Secure campaign,” said Bob Allison, TSA federal security director for Massachusetts and Maine, in a statement. “Part of that campaign includes recent technology upgrades that reduce or eliminate physical contact with passengers.”

The passenger numbers are still well below typical passenger volume. For example, in 2019, the TSA reports that Logan Airport alone averaged about 58,000 passengers a day, or 1.74 million per month.

The TSA says it expects passenger volume to steadily increase throughout the year due to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead.